‘Empire’ star Bryshere Gray sued by landlords for $26K in dog damage

The star's manager says that a diagnosis may have impacted his judgment

Empire may have ended but the drama hasn’t stopped for star Bryshere Gray who is being sued by his landlords for $26K in dog damage.

TMZ obtained legal documents and reports that Vinod Venugopal and Payal Shah rented him a condo in their four-unit Chicago complex last August. However, they are now alleging that Gray, who also goes by Yazz the Greatest, did not treat the residence with care.

The actor, who played Hakeem Lyons on Empire, is accused of leaving his dog inside the home for long periods of time who then defecated all over the place. Furthermore, the animal was also left unattended in other common areas, urinating and defecating there as well.

The landlords are now claiming damages to their hardwood floors, stairs, and other parts of the property because of the dog but Gray’s behavior is also being called into question.

He’s accused of jumping in and out windows, flushing condoms down the toilet and smoking weed, which is not allowed. Venugopal and Shah also claim that Gray would indulge in unsanitary practices such as eating breakfast in the unit’s bathrooms.

They included pictures of the property damage which they assessed at $26,120 and are also suing for an additional $7,000 for attorney fees. TMZ attempted to contact Gray and his attorneys but there was no response.

Charlie Mack, Gray’s manager, told TMZ that the star was diagnosed with ADHD, a chronic condition that includes attention difficulty, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness, years ago “and unfortunately this [is] a result of that.” However, Mack insisted that his client is “a great person.”

Mack also said he was disappointed that Gray’s landlords chose to handle the dispute through the courts and media.

“There is money inside of his security deposit that should rectify whatever issues the landlord has. [It’s] sad that the landlord has chosen this way to handle this but we will do what is needed to make sure it is taken care of.”

The lawsuit is another public mishap for the actor who was arrested last June in Chicago for driving his 2014 Rolls-Royce without a license or insurance. He was booked on a misdemeanor charge and released.

