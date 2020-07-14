Glee stars pay tribute to their former castmate, Naya Rivera

Lea Michele, Amber Riley, Demi Lovato and Darren Criss took to social media to remember their friend

July 14, 2020
Naya Rivera (Courtesy of Lea Michele’s Instagram Story)

Stars of the hit television show, Glee, have expressed their heartbreak following the news that actress, Naya Rivera died after drowning in a California lake. 

The actress and singer starred on the show for six seasons as the plucky cheerleader, Santana Lopez.

Her castmates shared images and memories of her on their social media pages. After the news was announced that her body was found yesterday. 

Lea Michele who starred on the show as Rachel Berry shared black and white photos in her Instagram Story of Rivera and her former boyfriend and castmate Cory Monteith who died seven years ago on July 13, 2013.

Cory Monteith and Naya Rivera (Courtesy of Lea Michele’s Instagram Story)

Demi Lovato wrote: “RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee. The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted (at the time) queer girls like me, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world.”

Amber Riley, who played Mercedes Jones on the show declared Rivera her “favorite duet partner.” She continued, “I don’t have words right now, just lots of feelings.” 

Actor Darren Criss wrote that he was “constantly moved by the degree to which she took care of her family, and how she looked out for her friends. She showed up for me on numerous occasions where she didn’t have to, and I was always so grateful for the friendship then, as I certainly am now.” 

She was bold. She was outrageous. She was a LOT of fun.⁣ ⁣ Naya made me laugh like no one else on that set. I always said it while we were working together and I’ve maintained it ever since. Her playful, wicked sense of humor never ceased to bring a smile to my face.⁣ ⁣ She played by her own rules and was in a class of her own. She had a brashness about her that I couldn’t help but be enchanted by. I also always loved her voice, and savored every chance I got to hear her sing. I think she had more talent than we would have ever been able to see.⁣ ⁣ I was constantly moved by the degree to which she took care of her family, and how she looked out for her friends. She showed up for me on numerous occasions where she didn’t have to, and I was always so grateful for her friendship then, as I certainly am now.⁣ ⁣ And even as I sit here, struggling to comprehend, gutted beyond description- the very thought of her cracks me up and still brings a smile to my face. That was Naya’s gift. And it's a gift that will never go away. ⁣ ⁣ Rest in peace you wild, hilarious, beautiful angel.

Rivera’s body was found after a five-day search when she took her four-year-old son out boating on Lake Pirate in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County, California.

According to a report from NBC Los Angeles, Ventura County Deputy Chris Dyer called her drowning a “tragic accident” after the man who operates the boat rental stand went out to look for the boat and found Rivera’s son, Josey asleep onboard. He told the man that they went swimming and his mom never came back. 

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub shared that her son, Josey featured in Riley’s video tribute, was the last to see his mother before her demise. The child told the investigators that “he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.”

Ayub suggested, that the “boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself.”

Naya Rivera was 33. 

