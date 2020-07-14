Porsha Williams, Tamika Mallory arrested at Breonna Taylor protest

The RHOA star was spotted assembling outside the Kentucky Attorney General's home with several protesters

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams was arrested Tuesday after participating in a peaceful protest for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

Courier Journal reporter Sarah Ladd reported via Twitter that 87 people were arrested on July 14 and each “charged with Intimidating a Participant in a Legal Process (Class D felony), Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree (Class B misdemeanor), and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree. (Violation).”

Williams was spotted assembling outside the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home with several protesters, per Us Weekly. Her sister, Lauren, shared a clip on Instagram of Williams being hauled away in handcuffs.

“She has always been fearless,” Lauren wrote. “You mess with her people, you mess with her. She takes the case of #breonnataylor personally and she’s sacrificing work, time with her loved ones, and her comfort to make sure the offenders are held accountable for their actions. This is her passion, this is her purpose. God please protect them.”

Williams’ fiancé, Dennis McKinley, also shared a video on Instagram of her arrest, and noted in his post that rapper Trae tha Truth, Love & Hip Hop star Yandy Smith and Women’s March co-organizer Tamika D. Mallory, were also arrested at the event.

“WE AINT HERE TRYING TO BE CUTE WE IN KENTUCKY TO MAKE SURE YALL KNOW BREONNA TAYLOR’s LIFE MATTERED,” Smith captioned a pic Mallory and Williams. “@tamikadmallory @porsha4real and I won’t stop until they arrest the officers that killed BREONNA TAYLOR. @untilfreedom MADE THE CALL AND WE FOLLOWED.”

Hours before her arrest, Porsha informed fans that she would be joining the fight for justice for Taylor, the 26-year-old aspiring nurse who was fatally shot by police during a botched drug raid of her apartment.

“We’re in Louisville and our bottom line is there MUST be JUSTICE for #BREONNATAYLOR,” Williams wrote via Instagram.

