Maternal health disparities highlighted by death of Black pregnant mom

Brooklyn woman dies after giving birth, causing the hospital to review their internal practices

Sha-Asia Washington and Lopez (Instagram)

Sha-Asia Washington died while giving birth to her child on July 2 at Woodhull Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY.

The 26-year-old, Brooklyn resident delivered her daughter, Khloe.

She and her partner, Juwan Lopez became new parents within hours of her losing her life. Khloe survived.

Washington went into Woodhull Medical Center for a stress test. The routine stress test led to an extended stay, where she gave birth before transitioning.

Because she had already past her due date and registered as having abnormally high blood pressure, her condition was perceived as a risk. The hospital decided to keep her for observation. The next day, the doctors decided to induce labor, giving her a drug called Pitocin.

The couple shared the moment on social media.

Washington hesitated before giving consent to an epidural procedure.

After attempts to have a vaginal delivery, something went wrong in the delivery room. The operating staff decided to give the woman an emergency C-section. Shortly after, baby Khloe was born. Her mother did not make it.

According Motherly.com, NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull will be conducting a review of the incident and whether or not the center operated from efficiency.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with the family, friends and community who bear the pain of this unspeakable loss.” They noted via an email.

Woodhull Hospital (Wikipedia)

“The persistently high rates of maternal mortality that disproportionately affects people of color is a grave, national crisis. Here in New York City, we will not stand for this status quo, and remain undeterred in our mission to eliminate structural inequities and guarantee comprehensive and quality care for all New Yorkers.”

The death of Sha-Asia Washington and others open the conversation about prenatal care for women of color. The considerable number of deaths of Black women have prompted protests and petitions to highlight the racial disparities in maternal mortality.

Because of this fact, partners and extended family have been forced to raise their children alone because the medical system is failing Black mothers and their babies. Black mothers suffer most from maternal mortality; the death of a woman during pregnancy, at delivery, or soon after delivery.

Click here to view the petition started by Change.org that calls for New York hospitals to publish data on pregnancy outcomes. Below is their statement:

“Since January, New York has lost at least three Black mothers due to childbirth-related deaths: in July, Sha-Asia Washington died during a Cesarean birth at Woodhull Hospital; in April, Amber Rose Isaac died during a Cesarean birth at Montefiore Medical Center; and in March, Cordielle Street died a week after she gave birth due to complications. Their deaths are the direct result of racism that has led to a Black maternal mortality crisis in New York and the United States, as a whole.”

According to the CDC, Black women are at least three times more likely to die from pregnancy and birth-related complications than white women in the U.S. About 700 women die each year in the United States as a result of pregnancy or delivery complications.

In addition to outside donations, Washington’s sister-in-law set up a GoFundMe page to help support Khloe and her father. It has currently raised nearly $90,000.

For information on how to improve maternal health visit https://www.hrsa.gov/maternal-health

