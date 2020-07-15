Migos file lawsuit against attorney, seek ‘millions of dollars’

The hip-hop stars accuse their attorney of abusing his position and cheating them out of millions of dollars.

(L-R) Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of Migos (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald’s)

Atlanta rap trio Migos is taking legal action against their longtime attorney, claiming he scammed the group out of millions of dollars.

The hip-hop stars say Damien Granderson, their attorney since 2013, “abused his position of trust as Migos’ fiduciary from the moment he was retained as Migos’ lawyer” and “cheated [the group] out of millions of dollars.”

The lawsuit also accuses him of “glaring conflicts of interest” as both Migos’ attorney and the attorney for the group’s label Quality Control Music, Complex reports.

The suit alleges Granderson betrayed “Migos when he failed to disclose both the complete nature of his relationship with QCM and the complete nature of the conflict in representing both QCM and Migos,” as well as taking “more compensation that is customary for other laywers in the field” and of “incompetence” in other negotiations.

The suit also calls out how Migos were essentially bamboozled financially via Granderson’s record deals with both 300 Entertainment and CapitolMusic Group/Quality Control.

The lawsuit also notes that the terms of the group’s deal with Quality Control “were, and are, extremely unreasonable to Migos” and gave them “the right to far-above-industry-norm compensation.”

The group — Quavious Marshall (“Quavo”), Kiari Cephus (“Offset”), Kirsnick Ball (“Takeoff”) are now seeking millions in damages.

Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas responded to the lawsuit in a lengthy post to Instagram, saying “will not stand by and let Quality Control Music’s reputation and everything we have built and sacrificed be tarnished by allegations of unfair and unjust business practices.”

“We have always practiced honest business and complete transparency from the beginning when we started Quality Control Music,” Pee added.

You can read his full statement above via IG.

