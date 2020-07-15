    Migos file lawsuit against attorney, seek ‘millions of dollars’

    The hip-hop stars accuse their attorney of abusing his position and cheating them out of millions of dollars.

    (L-R) Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of Migos (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald’s)

    Atlanta rap trio Migos is taking legal action against their longtime attorney, claiming he scammed the group out of millions of dollars. 

    The hip-hop stars say Damien Granderson, their attorney since 2013, “abused his position of trust as Migos’ fiduciary from the moment he was retained as Migos’ lawyer” and “cheated [the group] out of millions of dollars.” 

    The lawsuit also accuses him of  “glaring conflicts of interest” as both Migos’ attorney and the attorney for the group’s label Quality Control Music, Complex reports.

    The suit alleges Granderson betrayed “Migos when he failed to disclose both the complete nature of his relationship with QCM and the complete nature of the conflict in representing both QCM and Migos,” as well as taking “more compensation that is customary for other laywers in the field” and of “incompetence” in other negotiations.

    It is unfortunate that the same people that we have worked hard for,provided opportunities for, and championed for are now alleging that we have participated in any kind of immoral or unfair business practices or took advantage of them and their careers, especially while we are dealing with the death of an artist on our label that was dear to us. We have always practiced honest business and complete transparency from the beginning when we started Quality Control Music. We built this business on family values, which has been so hard to do when you are dealing with so much pride and ego. The problem that I have been struggling with in this business as black man is jealousy, hate, division, and lack of communication. I was a millionaire before I got in the music business and for me to know the sacrifices I have made for the people that I have invested in and put every dollar, blood, sweat, and tears into is nonsense. I will not stand by and let Quality Control Music’s reputation and everything we have built and sacrificed be tarnished by allegations of unfair and unjust business practices. I am a student of this game and I have watched several black record label owner’s get destroyed by the same things that I am facing right now. This is why majority of the people in this business end up in financial turmoil and ultimately failing to reach their full potential. It is hard enough to be fighting and battling with corporations and the powers that be, I am not doing it with those who I consider family. I love my artists and I love my team. Everyone has their own lawyers. I understand in this business that you are not always going to end with the people you started with. I say that to say, I am not forcing anybody to be in business with us that has a problem and cannot communicate and does not want to work as a unit. Everything is negotiable. I wish my whole team more money, more blessings, and continued success. #longlivemarlo🙏🏾

    The suit also calls out how Migos were essentially bamboozled financially via Granderson’s record deals with both 300 Entertainment and CapitolMusic Group/Quality Control.

    The lawsuit also notes that the terms of the group’s deal with Quality Control “were, and are, extremely unreasonable to Migos” and gave them “the right to far-above-industry-norm compensation.”

    The group — Quavious Marshall (“Quavo”), Kiari Cephus (“Offset”), Kirsnick Ball (“Takeoff”) are now seeking millions in damages

    Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas responded to the lawsuit in a lengthy post to Instagram, saying “will not stand by and let Quality Control Music’s reputation and everything we have built and sacrificed be tarnished by allegations of unfair and unjust business practices.”

    “We have always practiced honest business and complete transparency from the beginning when we started Quality Control Music,” Pee added.

    You can read his full statement above via IG.

