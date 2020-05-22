Migos’ Quavo, 29, proudly becomes a high school graduate

The quarantine class of 2020 has faced a daunting challenge. Young people lost out on activities like proms, senior trips, spring breaks and physical commencement ceremonies. Yet in the face of the pandemic, families, friends and even celebrities have found ways to celebrate the graduates.



One high school graduate received a ton of support yesterday on social media when he announced his graduation. Quavo from the Atlanta-based rap group, Migos, posted pictures of himself in his cap and gown on Instagram, and fans couldn’t be more proud.

READ MORE: Migos’ Quavo and Takeoff accused of making off with high-end clothes

By the end of the day, the post saw over 1.5 million likes and over 23,000 comments of congratulations, including from celebrities like Jamie Foxx.

Born Quavious Keyate Marshall, Quavo attended Berkmar High School in Lilburn, GA as a teenager. While a student at the school, he excelled as an athlete, becoming a record-setting quarterback. However, at some point it became difficult to juggle both his academic commitments and his emerging career. He made the difficult decision to drop out a few months before his graduation so that he could focus on his music career full-time.

Now a multi-platinum Hip-Hop star and having achieved one goal set over a decade ago, he set up to fulfill another dream: the state requirement, qualifying him as a graduate … and he did it the hard way.

The 29-year-old rapper did not earn a GED but received an actual diploma from his former school.

In his post, he also asked, “Now, what college should I go to?”

One Twitter user said that she hopes the announcement inspires her younger brothers to go back to school as well.

I’m proud of Quavo. As a sister of two high school dropouts, there’s a lot of circumstances that keep black kids down and makes them feel like quitting school is the easier option. Hopefully him going back and finishing inspires my little brother to do the same. — Dr. Jae 🥳 (@jaesofamous) May 22, 2020

“Seeing this made me remember that the rate of retention in schools in the US is something that still needs work,” one Twitter user posted, “Congratulations to Quavo for even choosing to go back to high school.”

Seeing this made me remember that the rate of retention in schools in the US is something that still needs work. There’s lots of people who don’t have a GED. Congratulations to Quavo for even choosing to go back to Highschool it’s really an achievement. https://t.co/aipWCqS4JX — Total BlackS (@AnnieBecky) May 22, 2020

Quavo, who has a net worth of $26 million, also dropped a new song to celebrate his accomplishment, “Need It,” features NBA YoungBoy.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber and Quavo inspire fans to donate to L.A women’s shelter with music video ‘Intentions’

As the coronavirus epidemic began to touch America earlier this year, classes were suspended prompting digital learning. While the Class of 2020 has not been able to walk across a stage, there have been many virtual graduation ceremonies supporting their achievement.

On June 6, YouTube will host an event called “Dear Class of 2020,” featuring speeches from Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Lopez, and Beyoncé.