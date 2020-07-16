Black Twitter defends T-Pain after Travis Scott ghosted him
As fans based Scott for not acknowledging the "Buy You a Drink" rapper is a legend, T-Pain reminds them that the two artists are actually friends
T-Pain, a GRAMMY Award-winning producer, shared how rapper Travis Scott didn’t seem to be enthusiastic to work with him.
The “Buy You a Drink” singer told a story about a a video call between the two and upon hearing about Scott’s behavior, Black Twitter went into an uproar.
According to T-Pain, he and Scott were having a conversation about their music via video call. The Houston native played some unreleased songs from his Astroworld album and the Auto-Tune King, went crazy.
Scott fell asleep while he was on the other end of the screen while the chart-topping producer prepared potential beats for him.
T Pain says, “I started going in about how I do production. The whole time I’m looking at my computer. … Then I turned around. Everybody in the room [was] asleep.”
Twitter was swiftly flooded with responses to the storytime — hilariously clowning the incident.
His fans took to social media in his defense, reminding others that T-Pain is a legend in his own right.
Several fans heralded his creativity, crediting the platinum hitmaker as one of the first in his generation to incorporate auto-tune into mainstream music.
According to T-Pain, he was ready to make an anthem with the “Astroworld” rapper, renting $540 worth of speakers only for Travis and his team to never show up for the second session.
In hindsight, T-Pain’s digital army seemed to be more offended by Scott then he was. He came to Scott’s defense tweeting, “Come on y’all. It ain’t that serious.” He also shared that the two of them were “cool.”
