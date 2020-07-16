Black Twitter defends T-Pain after Travis Scott ghosted him

As fans based Scott for not acknowledging the "Buy You a Drink" rapper is a legend, T-Pain reminds them that the two artists are actually friends

T-Pain, a GRAMMY Award-winning producer, shared how rapper Travis Scott didn’t seem to be enthusiastic to work with him.

The “Buy You a Drink” singer told a story about a a video call between the two and upon hearing about Scott’s behavior, Black Twitter went into an uproar.

According to T-Pain, he and Scott were having a conversation about their music via video call. The Houston native played some unreleased songs from his Astroworld album and the Auto-Tune King, went crazy.

Scott fell asleep while he was on the other end of the screen while the chart-topping producer prepared potential beats for him.

T Pain says, “I started going in about how I do production. The whole time I’m looking at my computer. … Then I turned around. Everybody in the room [was] asleep.”

Twitter was swiftly flooded with responses to the storytime — hilariously clowning the incident.

His fans took to social media in his defense, reminding others that T-Pain is a legend in his own right.

Friendly reminder that T-Pain is only 33 years old.



Let that sink in. "Chopped n' Skrewed" was OVER a decade ago. "Epiphany" was '07. He was only 21, and he was in love with a stripper 2 years before that. The man is a legend. July 15, 2020

The T-Pain disrespect is out of hand, and I personally will not let it stand. If you disrespect T-Pain to me, we WILL argue https://t.co/RkFwwtUNho — amjad🇵🇱/tall woman connoisseur (@jerryseinfeldjr) July 15, 2020

Several fans heralded his creativity, crediting the platinum hitmaker as one of the first in his generation to incorporate auto-tune into mainstream music.

Not T-Pain laying the blueprint for these rappers to use autotune the way that they be using it and them being unprofessional in return https://t.co/VKpyyJ8zGC July 15, 2020

I truly dislike that. T Pain is the autotune pioneer! Travis needs to put some respect on his name — Noel Symone (@noelsymone) July 15, 2020

According to T-Pain, he was ready to make an anthem with the “Astroworld” rapper, renting $540 worth of speakers only for Travis and his team to never show up for the second session.

*Sees T-Pain is trending.



*Sees he has been disrespected pic.twitter.com/FJup9YIEdL — Matt Savage (@Matt_Savage83) July 15, 2020

In hindsight, T-Pain’s digital army seemed to be more offended by Scott then he was. He came to Scott’s defense tweeting, “Come on y’all. It ain’t that serious.” He also shared that the two of them were “cool.”

Come on y’all. It ain’t that serious 😂 shit happens all the time. Me and @trvisXX cool. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) July 15, 2020

