T-Pain has felt the pain of being broke after he earned millions.

The rapper sat down with The Breakfast Club and opened up about his financial struggles and the lessons he’s learned going from really rich to financial ruin.

“So now I know what the high end is and what the low end is,” he told Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee. “I’ve been mega-rich, you know, I’ve been super broke, right in the middle of thinking I was mega-rich, and then got rich again, and you know learned how to really give a s— about money.”

The Florida native has been on both sides of the financial spectrum. At one point he said he had $40 million in the bank and then the next he recalls a time when he had to beg for a few bucks to buy his kids a burger, PEOPLE reports.

He explained, “I, like, had to borrow money to get my kids Burger King.”

Oh he was BROKE, broke!

The singer admits that he was irresponsible when it came to his spending so much so that his he “almost” lost his $6 million Atlanta home.

Also last year, T-Pain revealed that his brother was suffering from a mystery illness and he paid bills for his medical treatment totaling $1,402,977.

But he now says he’s financially back in the green.

“Once you give a s— about the money you’re making, then, you know what I’m saying, you feel much better about your accomplishments, you feel much better about what you’re doing, you start paying attention to your work that makes you money,” he said.

He’s also gearing up to make more records.

“There’s a lot of s— that comes with it,” he continued. “When you put out records, you gotta do the right things, you gotta, you know, you gotta go through the motions and really give a s— about it.”

