Fauci addresses White House’s ‘bizarre’ campaign against him

Dr. Fauci responds to the White House's latest attempts to discredit his work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Donald Trump have had their share of public disagreements regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The White House recently made extra efforts to discredit Fauci’s work to which he responds with confusion.

White House officials released a statement claiming Fauci’s alleged back-and-forth on masks and other coronavirus efforts discredit his work. The memo states, “several White House officials are concerned about the number of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things.”

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, center, speaks as Vice President Mike Pence, right, and Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, left, listen during a news conference with members of the Coronavirus task force at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, Friday, June 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Shortly thereafter, Peter Navarro, an assistant to Trump, penned an op-ed published by USA Today doubling down on their opinion of Fauci’s recent work.

“So when you ask me whether I listen to Dr. Fauci’s advice, my answer is: only with skepticism and caution,” he writes in the opinion piece.

White House director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah clarified Navarro’s opinion was his own via Twitter.

The Peter Navarro op-ed didn’t go through normal White House clearance processes and is the opinion of Peter alone. @realDonaldTrump values the expertise of the medical professionals advising his Administration. — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) July 15, 2020

Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, responded during an interview with The Atlantic. Describing the White House actions as “bizarre”, he says the comment will not deter him from his job.

“I think the problem is too important for me to get into those kinds of thoughts and discussions. I just want to do my job. I’m really good at it. I think I can contribute. And I’m going to keep doing it,” Fauci says to The Atlantic.

He also offers hope for the pandemic, saying the country can get to a better place with the right procedures.

“By pushing a reset button, I don’t mean everybody locking down again. We’ve got to call a time-out and say, “If you’re going to open, we’ve got to get everybody on the same team.” I’m not going to name any states—that’s not helpful—but some states did, in fact, prematurely jump over some checkpoints,” Fauci says when asked about a solution.

He continues “even though we are in the middle of a setback now—you can’t deny that; look at the numbers, you’re dealing with 40,000 to 60,000 infections in a day—it doesn’t mean we’re going to be defeated. But states that are in trouble right now, if those states pause and say, “Okay, we’re going to do it right, everyone wear a mask, bars closed, no congregating in crowds, keep your distance, protect the vulnerable”—if we do that for a few weeks in a row, I’ll guarantee you those numbers will come down.”

