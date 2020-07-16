Michelle Obama to host podcast on Spotify

'The Michelle Obama Podcast' is set to debut on July 29

Looks like our “Forever First Lady” Michelle Obama is launching a podcast!

Higher Ground, her production company with former President Barack Obama, announced on Thursday that the best selling author will be hosting “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” which is focused on meaningful relationships and conversations.

The show will be in conjunction with Spotify and is set to debut on the music streaming service on July 29.

“Hosted by Michelle Obama, the series will bring listeners the former First Lady’s most candid and personal conversations, showing us what’s possible when we allow ourselves to be vulnerable, to open up, and to focus on what matters most,” the two companies said in a joint press release announcing the new venture.

The went on to note that each installment will center on “the relationships that shape us, from siblings and close friends to partners, parents, and mentors to our relationship with ourselves and our health.”

I’m thrilled to announce a new project: The #MichelleObamaPodcast with @Spotify! It’s been a tough year and I hope this podcast can help us explore what we’re going through and spark new conversations with our loved ones. I can't wait for you all to listen on July 29! pic.twitter.com/89zecZXnrr — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 16, 2020

So far the confirmed guest list include: Marian and Craig Robinson, Michelle Obama’s mother and brother; late-night host Conan O’Brien; top Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett; journalist Michele Norris and Dr. Sharon Malone who is married to former Obama-era Attorney General Eric Holder.

Obama herself said in a statement that she hopes the podcast “can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives.”

“Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations — and hard conversations — with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another,” she continued.

And to her point, several polls in the past have confirmed that she is still seen by many Americans as the most accessible first lady of modern U.S. history.

