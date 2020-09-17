Kamala Harris’ Timberland boots generate social media reaction

Atter VP candidate Kamala Harris was photographed wearing Tims, social media responded with varying opinions

As the 2020 Presidential election nears, politicians on both tickets are campaigning across the country, including Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, running alongside Joe Biden.

A recent stop took Harris to the West Coast to attend a community roundtable discussion on the impact of the pandemic on Latino households in Las Vegas. Before the event, the California senator returned to her home state to meet with politicians about the current wildfires.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the courage of our brave firefighters and those who have come near and far to help those fleeing the destruction,” Harris posted on Instagram after viewing the fire damage with California governor Gavin Newsome.

While Harris was trekking through the fire scenes, many took notice of her Timberland boots. The footwear, built for comfort and durability, seemed suited for the terrain. Harris paired the boots with a simple white T-shirt, an army green utility jacket, dark denim jeans, and a Black facemask, sparking an array of responses on social media.

While private Facebook groups for Howard alumni were mostly supportive of her style choices, other social networks offered critiques.

Bay area hip hop radio host, known on Twitter as @DCisChillin defended Harris against another user who calls Harris’ boot choice “hella insulting.”

1) She's talking bad about a black woman wearing 'Timbs' like that's odd.



2) Kamala Harris is Jamaican & Indian. Two groups who use the most spices / heat in their food of any cultures in the WHOLE world.



Just say you don't like her / democrats & go….



No need to sound crazy https://t.co/wtM28ied1D — Quintin Quarantino (@DCisChillin) September 16, 2020

Author Mikki Kendall also issued a rebuke to anyone calling Harris’ decision to wear the classic style, popular in urban communities, “pandering.”

I just realized that people think Kamala Harris was pandering by wearing Timbs & I just…they've been popular for 40 years. I don't know anyone who doesn't own them… — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) September 17, 2020

Despite any negative responses, there was some support for Harris and her shoe game on social media. Political adviser and author Karine Jean-Pierre simply stated “The Timbs” and tweeted a GIF of Harris exiting the private jet in the boots.

Chantay Berry, a nonprofit professional and political blogger, according to her bio, celebrated Harris’ overall style.

The flyest soon-to-be Vice President ever. https://t.co/uKgJ5tPD2H — Chantay Berry 💛🐝 (@iamchanteezy) September 17, 2020

According to the Las Vegas Sun, the event there was held in front of a media audience, featuring Harris criticizing some of current President Donald Trump‘s recent decisions as commander-in-chief.

“(Biden) and I are very clear that we have a president of the United States in Donald Trump who has misled the American people, who has deceived the American people about the seriousness of this virus,” Harris said, according to the outlet.

