Funeral home denies Chadwick Boseman buried near hometown

Marcus Brown, of the Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home in Anderson, South Carolina, said that reports of Boseman's burial were 'inaccurate'

Previously, the Associated Press reported that Chadwick Boseman was buried at his family’s church in Belton, South Carolina, but now the funeral home has come forward to dispute those claims.

The confusion sparks from that fact that Marcus Brown, of the Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home in Anderson, South Carolina, told the press earlier this month that his funeral home was handling the private service and arrangements for Boseman’s family.

Then this week, several outlets reported the Anderson County native, who went on to be an international film star, was buried on Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church’s cemetery. The information was cited as coming directly from his Los Angeles County death certificate.

But according to USA Today, the pastor and the local mortuary that is handling the details of Boseman’s death said on Monday that he is not buried there. They also shared that the church cemetery showed no signs of his burial.

Pressed to clarify whether the Black Panther actor was buried at Welfare Baptist Church, as his death certificate indicates, Brown simply said “that is inaccurate, ” but added that he could give no further details without the consent of the family.

A memorial fit for a king

As theGrio previously reported, a public memorial for Boseman was held on Sept. 4 in Anderson, where officials are planning to install a permanent tribute to the star, featuring a mix of statuary and mural art. Local residents watched an outdoor viewing of Black Panther, the 2018 Marvel Studios hit in which Boseman starred as T’Challa, that same month, plus displayed artwork dedicated to him.

The following day, Boseman was honored at a private memorial in Malibu. Photos obtained by The Sun show fellow Black Panther stars Lupita N’yongo, Michael B. Jordan and Winston Duke in attendance, clad in masks.

Medical records showed that Boseman had surgery in 2016 to remove cancer and again in March of this year. However, cancer had metastasized to other areas of his body, according to reports.

