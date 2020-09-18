Almost 550 Wynn Las Vegas employees test positive for coronavirus

Of the resort's 15,051 COVID-19 employees' tests so far, 3.6% have tested positive, and only six guests have tested positive.

Wynn Resorts of Las Vegas released the results of its coronavirus contact tracing and testing program on Thursday morning and disclosed that nearly 550 of its employees have tested positive.

The number amounts to 3.6% of the resort’s staffers.

Vegas news outlets report that of Wynn’s 15,051 COVID-19 employees’ tests so far, 548 have tested positive, and 497 were after its June 4 reopening.

According to resort officials, since reopening, only six guests have tested positive for coronavirus.

An aerial view shows The Drew Las Vegas north of Encore Las Vegas and Wynn Las Vegas. Of Wynn’s 15,051 COVID-19 employees’ tests so far, 548 have tested positive, and 497 were after reopening. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“Our goal, by implementing our Surveillance Testing Program and establishing a robust in-house contact tracing effort, is to make Wynn Las Vegas the safest place our guests and employees can go outside of their own homes,” Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox said in a release.

The resort has 10 full-time employees whose entire job is to conduct contact tracing of employees. According to tracing efforts, 98% of Wynn Las Vegas staffers contracted the virus outside of the resort.

Other casinos have released their test results as well. The Las Vegas Sands Corp. had 424 employees tested positive, 399 of whom tested positive after the Venetian and Palazzo reopened in June.

MGM Resorts International has not released its positivity rate. However, a spokesperson said that number has been “consistently” below the positivity rate for the state of Nevada.

“The nature of this pandemic is that it is not possible to determine where or when an individual contracts the virus, but we have been consistently reporting known cases involving an employee or guest to the state health department,” a company statement said.

Representatives of the state’s other top-six casino operators — Caesars Entertainment Inc., Boyd Gaming Corp. and Station Casinos — didn’t respond to a request for comment.

As casinos reopened, the state’s transmission rate and numbers of new cases continued to decline.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has reported that as of August 15, at least 530 visitors to Nevada have tested positive for COVID-19 either while in the state or soon after returning home.

