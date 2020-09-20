Man taken into custody after NYC train derailment

The incident happened in in the West Village on Sunday morning

A subway train in New York City derailed on Sunday after investigators say debris threw it off its track.

The incident happened at the 14 St./Eighth Ave. station in the West Village at 8:17 a.m.

NYC SUBWAY CRASH- VO SUN0091 & VO/SOT SUN0092-A northbound A train struck debris as it was entering the 14th Street-Eighth Ave station shortly after a Sunday. No one was reported injured during the incident and officials said the passengers were all safely taken off the train. pic.twitter.com/xNNrFKN8LG September 20, 2020

Commuters say they saw a man who appeared to be homeless and mentally ill laughing after he threw something onto the tracks.

Police took the 30-year-old suspect into custody for questioning. No charges were immediately filed.

The New York Post reported that good samaritans grabbed the man suspected of throwing the metal construction pieces onto the train tracks and held him until police arrived.

According to the NY Daily News, investigators say the northbound A train ran into metal tie plates, also known as D plates about 50 feet into the station.

The tie plates are used to secure tracks to the roadbed. The first subway car derailed, with at least one wheel leaving the tracks and sideswiped seven metal columns.

A source from the NYPD told the NY Daily News that MTA workers have been told in the past not to leave materials near tracks.

People rush through the New York City subway system at rush hour on August 14, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Investigators say about 300 feet of the third rail collapsed during the derailment, which knocked out power to all four tracks in the station.

Another 200 feet of track sustained heavy damages.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority’s chief safety officer, Pat Warren said there were 135 people on the A train at the time of the incident. They were evacuated.

A Fire Department spokesperson said three passengers suffered injuries, all minor. One person was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

An uptown train with dozens of people onboard got stuck in a nearby tunnel due to the loss of power stemming from the derailment.

