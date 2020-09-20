Uzo Aduba, Zendaya, and more win big at the 2020 Emmy Awards

DJ D-Nice is helping Jimmy Kimmel pull off the virtual event

(Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

The 2020 Emmy Awards are going down now and the historic event has been full of surprises. For the first time in its 72-year history, the annual event is being produced without an audience and so far, the virtual presentation is going pretty well.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the mostly virtual event has featured a few of our faves (like Tracee Ellis Ross, Zendaya and Anthony Anderson) as presenters in the flesh, while other famous faces like Issa Rae and Kerry Washington have appeared from remote locations.

Read More: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II dedicates Emmy win to “all the Black women in my life”

Even though HBO’s Watchmen went in as the year’s frontrunner with 26 total nominations, Schitt’s Creek is the show that has been racking up the statues so far. Still, Regina King already nabbed the coveted award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her role in the groundbreaking series and her co-star, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his role in the one-season hit.

Read More: Regina King accepts Emmy for ‘Watchmen’ wearing Breonna Taylor T-shirt

Another huge moment came from Zendaya when she won her first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for her role in HBO’s riveting teen drama, Euphoria.

Check out the full list of winners:

Best Comedy

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Best Limited Series

“Watchmen” (HBO)

Best Actress, Comedy

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Actor, Comedy

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Actress, Drama

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best Actor, Drama

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie

Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Read More: HBO renews ‘Euphoria’ for season 2 after Zendaya makes huge impact

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

*Television Movie

“Bad Education” (HBO)

*Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

Reality Competition Program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)