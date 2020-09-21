Trump says he will announce Supreme Court nominee this week

'It will be a woman, a very talented, very brilliant woman,' President Trump said at a campaign rally Saturday night.

Loading the player...

President Donald Trump called into “Fox & Friends” Monday and said that he plans to announce his nominee for the Supreme Court this weekend.

“I think it’ll be on Friday or Saturday and we want to pay respect. It looks like we will have probably services on Thursday or Friday, as I understand it. And I think the respect we should wait for the services to be over for Justice Ginsburg. So we’re looking at probably Friday or maybe Saturday,” Trump said.

The president has vowed to name a woman to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

President Donald Trump walks to speak to members of the press Saturday prior to his departure from the White House to North Carolina for a campaign rally. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

“It will be a woman, a very talented, very brilliant woman,” Trump said at a campaign rally in North Carolina on Saturday night. “I haven’t chosen yet, but we have numerous women on the list.”

CNN is reporting that Amy Coney Barrett is the favorite to be the next nominee. Barrett, a former clerk to the late Justice Antonin Scalia, was vetted when Trump chose her to serve on the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

Read More: Mississippi Senate candidate Mike Espy sees record donations after Ginsburg’s death

Barrett is a devout Catholic and mother of seven. She and her husband, Jesse M Barrett, have five biological children and adopted two from Haiti. Her devotion to her faith is seen among progressives as a warning that she will move to overturn abortion rights.

“Amy Coney Barrett meets Donald Trump’s two main litmus tests: She has made clear she would invalidate the A.C.A. and take health care away from millions of people and undermine a woman’s reproductive freedom,” said Nan Aron, the president of Alliance for Justice, a liberal group, to The New York Times.

Read More: Biden, Dems forewarn Obamacare overturn amid Supreme Court vacancy

Trump also called for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to release a list of potential Supreme Court picks.

Biden said on Sunday he would not release specific names but reiterated that his choice would be a Black woman. He said it would be unfair to name a potential nominee because “she would endure those attacks for months on end without being able to defend herself.”

The former vice president maintains that the nomination should be held off until after the Nov. 3 election, which was Ginsburg’s final wish, according to her granddaughter. To move forward with voting on a nominee this close to the election, Biden says, is “just an exercise in raw political power.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!