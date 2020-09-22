Chris Matthews slammed for praising Trump’s ‘true presidential behavior’

The former MSNBC host and Carter speechwriter made note of something "far too rare" after Trump called into 'Fox & Friends.'

Loading the player...

Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews was slammed on Twitter for praising what he called President Donald Trump’s “true presidential behavior” in the wake of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Trump is right to show respect for RBG. True presidential behavior. Far too rare,” Matthews tweeted.

The social media post came after Trump called into Fox & Friends and said that he wanted to “pay respect” to Ginsburg by delaying his announcement of a pick to fill her vacated seat until after her funeral services.

Former MSNBC host and Jimmy Carter speechwriter Chris Matthews made note of Trump’s “true presidential behavior” on Twitter and instantly got ripped in response. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“When you’re desperate to be even more of a joke than you already are,” Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko replied to Matthews.

“Oh, big deal,” The View co-host Joy Behar wrote.

Others noted that in the same interview, Trump doubted the veracity of the late justice’s final wish, which was reportedly dictated to her granddaughter, Clara Spera.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” Ginsburg dictated to Spera, according to NPR.

Read More: Romney OKs voting on court nominee, all but assures approval

However, Trump said, “I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff, Schumer and Pelosi?” referring to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“I would be more inclined to the second,” Trump contended. “That came out of the wind, it sounds so beautiful … but that sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe Pelosi or shifty Schiff … maybe she did and maybe she didn’t.”

Read More: Don Lemon suggests eliminating electoral college amid Supreme Court battle

“Dude, he called her granddaughter a LIAR,” one user wrote, “Are you insane???”

Matthews, former speechwriter for President Jimmy Carter, retired from his weeknight MSNBC talk show, the hour-long Hardball with Chris Matthews, in March after he was accused of making inappropriate comments to show guests.

His show was replaced by The ReidOut, hosted by Joy Reid, which debuted July 20.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!