Omar responds to Trump’s rally attacks: ‘This is my country’

The Minnesota representative and member of 'The Squad' has been an American citizen for 20 years.

Loading the player...

At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania Tuesday, President Donald Trump attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar, asking rhetorically of her, “How is your country doing?”

The congresswoman responded later the same day on Twitter, saying, “Firstly, this is my country & I am a member of the House that impeached you.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) listens as she receives an endorsement from Valerie Castile, mother of Philando Castile, during a press conference last month in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

“Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8,” she continued. “An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one.”

The Minnesota representative has been an American citizen for 20 years.

The comments were the latest attack on Omar and other members of “The Squad,” which includes Omar and her congressional colleagues, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.)

Read More: Trump mocks Rep. Ilhan Omar in speech before Jewish Republican Group

“We’re going win the state of Minnesota because of her, they say,” Trump said of Omar. “She’s telling us how to run our country. How did you do where you came from?”

The inflammatory remarks were well-received by Trump’s crowd of faithful supporters, who cheered.

In a second tweet, Omar said, “These cult-like rallies have me wondering one thing:” and added a GIF from the movie Mean Girls, which read, “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

Read More: Crowd chants ‘fill that seat’ at Ohio rally as Trump reaffirms court plans

While Trump vowed that he would win Minnesota, recent polls show otherwise. Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading in the state by 10 percentage points.

The president also attacked Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, implying that she isn’t intelligent. He said that she wasn’t a “good student” and that she isn’t a “good anything, but she’s got a good line of crap.”

“We don’t need socialists,” he said, “and we don’t need communists telling us how to run our country.”

Read More: Rep. Ilhan Omar defeats Democratic primary challenger

In 2019, the president tweeted that the four progressive representatives should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” All four women are U.S. citizens, and only Omar was born outside of the United States.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!