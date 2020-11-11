Anonymous donor gives $10 million to Prairie View students impacted by pandemic

Prairie View A&M University will use the money for grants for junior and senior students

As a gift to students who are currently struggling to stay in college due to the coronavirus pandemic, an anonymous donor gifted Prairie View A&M University with $10 million dollars, according to a press release from the school.

The money will be used for grants for junior and senior students to help them remain enrolled and complete their final years with less difficulty. Though enrollment has been steady for PVAMU, many schools across the nation have seen a dip in enrollment and higher-than-normal drop out rates.

“Called Panther Success Grants, these unrestricted funds will be the critical difference in enabling these students to continue and complete their studies,” said PVAMU President Ruth J. Simmons.

(Credit: Prairie View A&M University)

The scholarships will be divided into $2,000 grants, which a student is eligible for for two semesters. The grants will not have an application, though. The school was given criteria from the donor and will disperse the funds until the full $10 million runs out.

Priority will be given to students who have a financial need a lack funding. Funds will also be initially given to students who are on track to graduate within six years and are making good progress towards their degree goal.

PVAMU receives a $10,000,000 gift for financial aid, called 'Panther Success Grants'. This initiative is to help juniors and seniors impacted by COVID-19 to remain enrolled and graduate on a timely basis.



Read more here: https://t.co/msx2I0nujb — Prairie View A&M (@PVAMU) November 10, 2020

“Grants for identified students support the university’s mission by helping graduate transformational leaders so desperately needed in society today,” James M. Palmer, Ph.D., provost and senior vice president of Academic Affairs at PVAMU, said.

Both international, out-of-state and in-state students will be able to take advantage of the funds.

Prairie View A&M University is also on the list of HBCU schools on the Biden-Harris debt relief plan.

there it go, the illustrious Prairie View A&M University !… lets get debt free 😭🙏🏽✨ pic.twitter.com/92Cp3kygtr November 10, 2020

As a response to COVID-19, $10,000 worth of student loans will be cancelled for students making less than $125,000 per year once Biden enters office and enacts his plan.

