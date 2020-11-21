Dwyane Wade shows gratitude to Mike Tyson for defending daughter Zaya

After the retired boxer pushed back on Boosie Badazz's comments on gender identity, Wade says 'it was great to hear him say that'

Dwyane Wade recently expressed his gratitude to Mike Tyson for coming to the defense of his daughter, Zaya, during the boxing legend’s podcast discussion with rapper Boosie Badazz.

When the retired NBA star announced his support of his transgender daughter earlier this year, the support drew mixed reactions from the public, including backlash from Boosie, formerly known as Lil Boosie, who declared “that is a male.”

In an interview on the weekly entertainment newsmagazine Central Ave, Wade praised Tyson saying that he “appreciated” him for questioning Boosie’s comments on Zaya’s identity.

Dwyane Wade (left) and Mike Tyson (right)

“I actually talked to Mike about that earlier in the pandemic. We had a conversation and I appreciated it,” the three-time NBA champion said. “He’s one of those people … he’s so smart, he’s so educated and knowledgeable about life and for him to drop that nugget on the world … to me, it was great to hear him say that.”

Wade also stated that he wasn’t offended by Boosie’s comments.

“I’ve never came out and said anything to anybody that feels a certain way about me or someone else in my family, my loved ones because they don’t know us, they don’t know our heart and they definitely don’t know Zaya,” Wade continued. “All I do is what my momma say: just pray for them.”

In February, the Louisiana rapper took issue with Wade’s support of his then-12 year old’s decision to come out as a transgender female, theGrio reports.

Dwayne Wade, Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union at Truth Awards in Los Angeles on March 7. (Photo: Instagram)

“That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal gonna be. They don’t have sh– figured out yet,” the “Wipe Me Down” rapper stated.

“Don’t dress him as a woman, dawg. He’s 12 years old. He’s not up there yet. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet. Don’t cut his f—ing d–k off, Dwyane Wade,” he added.

Fast forward to October’s interview on Tyson’s podcast, Hot Boxin’ With Mike Tyson, Boosie was put in the hot seat by the former heavyweight champion. Tyson insinuated that Boosie’s criticism towards the Wades might come from his own repressed homosexuality.

“Why did you say that about them,” Tyson asked Boosie. “Do you feel like there’s a possibility that you’re a homosexual and by disrepecting them, it furthers you away from being a homosexual? I think you like homosexuals.”

To that, Boosie replied: “[I’m] as straight as an arrow.”

“I really commented on the Dwyane Wade situation because I got offended because it’s a child,” Boosie said. “That’s really why I got offended,” he said.

