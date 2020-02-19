While Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were met with a lot of positive feedback regarding their daughter Zaya Wade‘s change of name and the public reveal of her gender identity, some have chimed in negatively with their thoughts.

Boosie Badazz is among those against the family’s decision to support Zaya. Also known as Lil Boosie, the Louisiana-born rapper took to Instagram to rant on the matter. ”Don’t cut his f*cking d*ck off!”

READ MORE: Lil Boosie sets the record straight about his alleged fistfight with George Zimmerman

While at the gym on February 18th, Boosie recorded an Instagram video with a number of transphobic comments in response to Zaya’s decision to come out as a transgender girl.

“I gotta say something about this sh*t, bro. Dwyane Wade, you went too f*cking far, dawg,” he said in his IG video. “That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal is gonna be. They don’t have sh*t figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his d*ck be gone—how he gon’—like, bruh, you going too far, dawg.”

The “Nasty Nasty” rapper criticized Wade for supporting his daughter’s gender identity and warns that the child is too young to make such a drastic decision. The 37-year-old rapper emphasized that while he is willing to accept Zaya may be gay, referring to her as female is not acceptable.

“Like, bruh, for real, if he gon’ be gay, let him be gay,” he stated. “…Don’t—and dress him as a woman, dawg. He’s 12 years old. He’s not up there yet. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet. Don’t cut his f*cking d*ck off, Dwyane Wade, bruh. You fucking trippin’, dawg.”

The Wades have not shared any information about Zaya undergoing gender reassignment surgery, but have however related information about the pronouns Zaya has chosen to identify herself by.

On social media, Boosie sparked a myriad of reactions, both in support and against his transphobic comments on this child. Many of the comments pushed for Boosie to worry about his own eight kids and not Wade’s daughter.

Boosie said sum real Shit on IG about Dwayne wade 💯 the world 🌎 so crazy & Influenced by the internet they Normalize a lot weird shit — Corleone 🙇🏾‍♂️ (@lovegrams11) February 18, 2020

Boosie & anyone agreeing with him is only proving how ignorant y’all are.. Wade hasn’t mentioned anything about a sex change & yet here’s Boosie talking about “don’t cut his dick off..” you can’t even get a sex change until you’re 18.. “what if “he” meets a woman when he 16?” Ok? — Majesty Ria (@ToriNicksWho) February 18, 2020

Boosie got a lot of nerve speaking on Dwayne Wade’s daughter like he don’t have 20 kids he need to be focused on raising. — Zaria Linton (@ZariaFknLinton) February 18, 2020

Boosie is known for making controversial comments, and was also called out after releasing the video for his past remarks in 2017 about wanting his then 14-year-old son to receive “some head” from a ”Bad B*tch”.

Boosie is the same man who said he wanted a grown woman to have sex with his fourteen-year-old son. I think DWade is good in parenting advice from him. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) February 18, 2020

READ MORE: Dwyane Wade is proud of his child Zaya and wants her to ‘be her best self’

Union and Wade have not taken to social media to respond to Boosie’s rant, but have made prior posts in complete support of their daughter Zaya’s decision.