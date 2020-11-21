Caller tells Rush Limbaugh he’s willing to give his life for Trump

Trump gave Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier this year

Loading the player...

On Friday, a caller on Rush Limbaugh’s radio show couldn’t hold back tears as confessed his allegiance to Donald Trump, telling the conservative radio host that he was willing to “die” for the president.

“I want to hearken back to your statement about Georgia, and about the Trump voters,” the caller told Limbaugh. “They should be afraid — very afraid. Trump and you are all we have left, Rush. We spent our lives voting for these people because they’re not them,” he said, seemingly referring to Republicans and Democrats.

A caller who is near tears, distraught over election results, tells Rush Limbaugh that he's willing to die for Trump pic.twitter.com/huVu0qfcgt November 20, 2020

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God on Rush Limbaugh interview: ‘Waste of my time’

The caller complained that the Republican-controlled state refused to do an audit of the vote. “They just basically told every Georgian that they don’t care,” he lamented.

“No one stands for us, Rush, only you and Donald Trump! God forbid. What do we have left? I love my president. I’m not a revolutionary, Rush, but I would die for my president. This man has given more to this country than anybody, and he has no need to. None! He’s a billionaire. He doesn’t need this,” the caller continued.

“That’s exactly right,” Limbaugh agreed.

Radio personality Rush Limbaugh reacts as First Lady Melania Trump gives him the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump delivers his third State of the Union to the nation the night before the U.S. Senate is set to vote in his impeachment trial. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

President Trump and Limbaugh are known to hold each other in high esteem. In February of this year, Trump gave Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom and praised him for “all that you have done for our nation.”

The New York Times reports that Limbaugh, a polarizing figure, has insisted it was unfair to blame Americans for slavery, he blamed gay marriage for the decline of Christianity, and attempted to slut-shame a woman seeking health coverage for contraception.

Read More: Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain get into heated debate about Rush Limbaugh’s ‘Medal of Freedom’

Last month, Limbaugh interviewed Trump on his radio program, and for 120 minutes the two men lambasted their shared political foes, warned of an economic apocalypse, and eschewed how unfair liberal media is to them and all conservatives.

They also congratulated each other for being so awesome.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

