Joe Biden to announce his first cabinet picks on Tuesday

Rob Klain, Biden's most trusted campaign adviser, was announced as chief of staff earlier this month

President-elect Joe Biden will announce his first Cabinet pick choices on Tuesday as he focuses on what’s to come as he’ll take office in January 2021, according to CNN.

Jen Psaki, who currently oversees Biden’s nomination and formerly served as communications director for the Obama Administration, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union,” Biden is looking forward “to introducing members of his team to the public.”

As Biden continues to establish plans for his administration, President Donald Trump continues to refuse the results of the presidential election.

CNN reports that the Trump campaign has requested for the state of Georgia to conduct yet another recount, though Biden was confirmed as the winner on Friday.

Biden is the first Democrat to win the state since President Bill Clinton in 1996. Biden defeated Trump by 12,284 votes according to an audit that confirmed no evidence of widespread fraud.

Biden has already announced who will serve roles in his administration ahead of Tuesday’s cabinet picks. Rob Klain, his most trusted campaign adviser, will serve as chief of staff.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In a statement, Biden called Klain “invaluable” for his role in the economic recession in 2009. Biden also noted that Klain “later overcame a daunting public health emergency in 2014.”

“His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again,” Biden said in a statement.

Campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon and Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana will also serve in top roles in the Biden Administration, according to CNN.

Psaki also noted in the CNN interview that without a formal transition between the current administration and Biden, “FBI background checks cannot happen” for the president-elect’s Cabinet choices.

“I expect not just Democrats but Republicans in the Senate to be outraged they won’t have access to that information. It could take weeks for that to happen,” she said.

This afternoon, @KamalaHarris and I met with @SpeakerPelosi and @SenSchumer to discuss how we’ll get this virus under control, deliver much-needed relief, and build back better than before.



We’re getting right to work for the American people. pic.twitter.com/jbeNpsimdj — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 21, 2020

Although he is not yet in power, Biden tweeted a photo of himself and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday and said the two met to “discuss how we’ll get this virus under control, deliver much-needed relief, and build back better than before.”

