Dwayne Johnson jokes he won’t ‘concede’ Sexiest Man Alive title to Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan is the fifth person of color to receive the honor and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was honored in 2016

Loading the player...

Dwayne Johnson was PEOPLE magazine’s Sexist Man Alive in 2016, but four years later, he still doesn’t want to give up the crown.

On Instagram, Johnson posted a picture of PEOPLE’s new magazine cover which features Michael B. Jordan, this year’s Sexiest Man Alive.

“I CONCEDE NOTHING,” Johnson wrote in the caption over the weekend. These words were followed by a crown emoji and a winking face.

Although the Rock was jokingly stung by not winning the crown again, he congratulated his friend on the new title. “Congrats to my brother @michaelbjordan on the new sexy crown,” he wrote.

Read More: Chris Rock jokes Tiffany Haddish cut off her hair after taking mushroom tea

Jordan also posted the magazine cover image on his own page with the caption, “My grandma lookin down talkin bout ‘that’s my baby’.”

“Thanks @PEOPLE for name me 2020’s #SexiestManAlive! Order a copy!” he concluded.

The Sexiest Man Alive issue features one man on the cover who has earned the title of that year’s sexiest man, but the issue delves into the lives of men who are deemed “sexy” and who usually have something positive to contribute to the world.

Johnson is also featured in the issue, although not on the cover. He posted a picture of himself in the new issue of the magazine, where he discusses what it means to live each day to the fullest.

“My favorite time of day is before the sun rises and our babies are still sleeping,” Johnson said in the issue. He says he uses that time to be productive and spend time with his wife.

Read More: Stevie Wonder, John Legend and April Ryan talk voter suppression in ‘Vote For Your Life’ panel

John Legend was PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2019. He was the fourth person of color to be honored, making Jordan the fifth. Idris Elba was the third person of color to be PEOPLE magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

