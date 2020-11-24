Trevor Noah to host 63rd Grammy Awards: “I know the pain of not winning”

The Grammys will go down on Jan. 31.

The Recording Academy has announced that Trevor Noah will host the 63rd Grammy Awards on Jan. 31. This marks the first time the Grammy-nominated host of The Daily Show will host music’s biggest night.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” he said in a statement. “I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!”

We’re thrilled to welcome @TheDailyShow host, Emmy-winner, and GRAMMY-nominee @TrevorNoah as the host of the 63rd #GRAMMYs!



We can’t think of a better person to serve as Master of Ceremonies for Music’s Biggest Night. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/vbFqPbXfgl — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 24, 2020

“With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what’s sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration,” Harvey Mason jr., chair & interim president/CEO of the Recording Academy, said.

“He is a dynamic host, comedian and personality, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Grammy stage as host of music’s biggest night for the first time.”

Trevor Noah speaks onstage at the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Alice Tully Hall on November 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour)

Considering this is the first time the annual awards show has to contend with a global pandemic, Noah’s knack for serving up laughs should be a welcome addition.

“Trevor’s comedy talents, engaging energy and unique perspective make him the perfect host for the Grammys,” said CBS Entertainment Group president and chief executive officer George Cheeks. “At the same time, it’s very exciting to have one of our biggest ViacomCBS stars center stage for one of CBS’ marquee events. With Trevor hosting and “The Late Late Show’s” Ben Winston producing, it’s yet another example of our combined company’s power in music, entertainment, and the biggest live events.”

