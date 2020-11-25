Georgia woman pulls gun on two Black boys riding their bikes

Patricia Compton was charged with aggravated assault counts, plus child cruelty and terroristic threats.

Loading the player...

Two children in Georgia say they were terrified when a woman pulled a gun on them as they were out riding bikes in a Byron subdivision on Sunday.

Twelve-year-old Kaleb Barnes and his best friend, 13-year-old Ethan Hollis, were riding their bikes in the Autumn Cove subdivision when they heard animal noises and went to investigate.

Because she was in no danger, Patricia Compton was charged with counts of aggravated assault, as well as child cruelty and terroristic threats, after she pulled a gun on two Black boys as they were out riding bikes.

That’s when they were approached by Patricia Compton, who pointed a gun at them.

“My friend Ethan started running, and I just stood there and said, ‘Don’t shoot, don’t shoot, I’m a kid,’ and I tripped on those rocks,” Barnes told a local news outlet.

Compton reportedly told the boys: “Stop or I’ll shoot you.”

Read More: Marcy Lab School democratizing path to six-figure income in tech for Black, brown students

Hollis ran to the home of Barnes’ grandparents, Henry and Venita Kennedy, who called the police and recorded the incident on Facebook Live.

Responding officers explained the law to Compton: Because she was in no danger, and the incident happened in broad daylight, she was being charged with one count of aggravated assault.

“When the officer was explaining the law to her, she then told the officer that if the kids had approached her, she would have shot them. This is what we’re dealing with,” Venita Kennedy said.

Read More: Trump reportedly plans to pardon Michael Flynn

“No kid should ever come outside to play,” she added, “and have an adult pull a gun on them.”

Byron Police arrested Compton again Monday night and charged her with additional counts of aggravated assault, as well as child cruelty and terroristic threats, according to a new local report.

Compton told the responding deputy she got a call from neighbors that two people were on her property. The report notes it wasn’t her home but a piece of land that houses a construction shop and animals.

Read More: John James officially concedes Senate race to Gary Peters

She initially denied pointing her gun at the children but later said she “didn’t remember.” She also said she didn’t realize the boys were juveniles.

“Mrs. Compton was not on scene when the juveniles entered the property and decided to approach and engage them without waiting for law enforcement to arrive, indicating that she was never in fear for her safety,” reads the Peach County incident report.

Byron, Georgia is approximately one hour south of Atlanta.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

