John James officially concedes Senate race to Gary Peters

Republican businessman John James finally conceded his loss in Michigan’s U.S. Senate race.

Like President Donald Trump, James tried to claim election fraud and unfounded claims of voter disenfranchisement.

Republican Senate candidate John James speaks at a Nov. 2 campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Traverse City, Michigan. They both lost their respective races the following day, and James has conceded his loss. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

In his video concession speech that came Tuesday, the day after Michigan election results were certified, James referenced the one election board member who abstained from the vote.

“Now, the reason we’re here. The results of the election were certified yesterday. I am happy that the Board of Canvassers led by Norm Shinkle asked the legislature to take a top-down review of election law. But it’s too late for me,” James said in the nearly three-minute video.

“While I look forward to participating in efforts to secure both reasonable franchise and integrity in our election in the near future, today is the right time for me to congratulate Senator Gary Peters.“

I ran to help people & you helped me do that. Thank you.



As we continue to fight for our republic, remember the battle is not ours, but the Lord's. And our enemy is not our fellow Americans.



God bless you. God bless Michigan. And God bless America. pic.twitter.com/iF9hLQJzYM November 25, 2020

He pledged to send the incumbent Peters a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label as a congratulatory gift, saying that the two men had shared a scotch years ago at a Detroit Pistons basketball game.

“I ran to help people & you helped me do that. Thank you,” James wrote in the tweet that accompanied his video. “As we continue to fight for our republic, remember the battle is not ours, but the Lord’s. And our enemy is not our fellow Americans.”

“God bless you. God bless Michigan. And God bless America,” he penned.

James, who lost his Michigan Senate challenge against Peters by only 2 percent of the vote, said his campaign team was able to keep their “Nickel Promise,” which donated 5 cents of every dollar raised to charity.

He said his associates donated more than $1 million to homeless shelters, soup kitchens, groups that help veterans and organizations supporting victims of domestic violence.

Said Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox of James: “John has cemented himself as an all-star in the Republican Party, and I know I speak for all Republicans when I say we cannot wait to see what’s next for John James.”

