Lamar Odom prepping docuseries: ‘I surely am a product of my environment’

The former Lakers standout and reality TV star has filmed an even closer look at his tumultuous life

Lamar Odom is ready to let the world into even more of his life and has teamed up with producer Jojo Ryder to do it.

“His highs and lows are almost unbelievable and a big part of who Lamar Odom is. There is probably not another person like Lamar,” Ryder told The Hollywood Reporter. “His story will definitely be one that will be talked about for a long time to come.”

The 41-year-old former Lakers star is working on a docuseries about his life, including his rise to NBA glory and his tumultuous personal life.

Lamar Odom #45 of Enemies looks on against Ball Hogs during week two of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Spectrum Center on June 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/BIG3/Getty Images)

“I decided to tell my own truth through my documentary,” Odom says. “I think this will give my fans a look into my life and to understand who Lamar Odom is and hopefully I will be able to inspire people. I might not have made the best decisions a lot of times throughout my life, but I surely am a product of my environment that has made me. I think Jojo Ryder did a great job showing my real story and diving deep into my childhood and my roots.”

According to THR, the series will feature some of Odom’s famous friends including Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss, and Trevor Ariza, among others.

Television personality Khloe Kardashian (L) and Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom attend the “AXE Music One Night Only” concert series featuring Weezer at Dunes Inn Motel – Sunset on September 21, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images For AXE)

Liza Morales, the mother of Odom’s three children, will also sit down for the doc.

The docuseries will reportedly dive into the details about Odom’s marriage to Khloe Kardashian as well as his years-long battle with addiction. That addiction nearly killed him when he overdosed at a Las Vegas brothel and landed himself in the hospital in 2016.

Odom is reportedly shopping the project to potential buyers for a 2021 release.

