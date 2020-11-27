André 3000 trends on Twitter after Young Thug throws major shade

'I ain't never paid attention to him. Never in my life'

André 3000 is trending on Twitter because of rapper Young Thug’s refusal to collaborate with the OutKast member.

In a recent episode of T.I.’s ExpediTIously podcast, Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, dissed André while discussing Thugger’s predecessors, and the rap scene in Atlanta.

Despite both being from the ATL, Young Thug refuses to recognize André’s legacy and impact on hip-hop, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

“I can’t rap you two André 3000 songs. I ain’t never paid attention to him. Never in my life,” he told T.I. Watch the moment via the Twitter video below.

Young Thug says he hasn’t worked with Andre 3000 because he feels Dre looks down on the new generation.



I feel like Thug made that up in his head.



🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️



pic.twitter.com/NFWubhSACG November 27, 2020

Fellow Atlanta rapper T.I. then noted that if Young Thug can collaborate with Sir Elton John, then he should give the 45-year-old Buckhead-bred artist his props. Thugger, however, disagreed, as he believes André 3000 hates on emerging artists.

“But the difference between Elton John and André is – to simplify it – Elton John likes to kiss ass, and Dre likes his ass kissed. Elton John like “Hey! I like you, I remember your first song, I remember Gucci first song. When Guwop getting out?’ He a fan type of n****, to the point where I’m like, ‘Let’s do music,’ and he’s like, ‘N**** bet!’ André more like, ‘This is his secretary. Tell the n**** it’s Thug, n****,’” Young Thug explained.

T.I. then compared André 3000’s bold fashion choices, like wearing a dress, to Young Thug appearing to be inspired by it because he also wore a dress on the cover of his “Jeffrey” album. Both stars seem to not care what others think of them blurring gender lines within hip hop’s male dominate/heterosexual culture.

Check out some of the reactions below to Young Thug’s comments about André 3000.

Young Thug: “I’ve never paid attention to André 3000 in my life”



also young thug: pic.twitter.com/JEBdrnwRdq — mariano 🦦 (@TheRapAgenda) November 27, 2020

since andre 3000 trending, lets bask in the glory of this masterpiece pic.twitter.com/NvvwbsZZJ0 November 27, 2020

Young Thug told T.I. of his “Jeffrey” dress, “That s**t was just that simple – that motherf**ker matched! It was not for attention. That’s on the Holy Bible, that’s on my kids.”

On Friday, André 3000 fans lit up Twitter to blast Young Thug over his comments. Some users dug up old clips of the hip-hop star making statements that contradict Thugger’s argument about him disrespecting young artists.

Bruv, 3000 literally spoke on this and even referenced him by name. Thugger forming poisonous parameters out of the clouds. pic.twitter.com/pqHh5V7oQM — Swiss Wallace (@SwissWallace) November 27, 2020

Andre 3000 disrespect makes me sick. This man is one of the greatest musicians to ever live and deserves to be respected as such pic.twitter.com/RHgQa9n1ni — ZINO🇰🇪 (@Zino4th) November 27, 2020

This is crazy cause Andre got multiple interviews where he defends young thug from other old heads sayin his music isn’t real music https://t.co/g15bFQOEpd — I Peaked In High School (@aodafro) November 27, 2020

Someone need to remind Young Thug what Outkast and by extension Andre 3000 did.

They put on for The South!!#TheSouthGotSomethingToSay pic.twitter.com/dtHHGfwOol — Joe Stroz (@BlkStormTrooper) November 27, 2020

On Nov 14, André 3000 made his first musical appearance of the year in ‘No Cigar,’ starring Goodie Mob — listen to the track below.

