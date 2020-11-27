Maxine Waters spent holiday away from family to ‘kick butt’ for stimulus plan

Coronavirus relief talks have been held up since the summer

Loading the player...

This Thanksgiving, Rep. Maxine Waters didn’t spend it with her family in California. Instead, the outspoken congresswoman spent the day in Washington, working on a new coronavirus relief bill for the American public.

Waters tweeted, “Home alone in Washington, husband in LA, spending the day plotting on the Republicans about how I’m going to kick butt to get another stimulus plan to put food on the table for so many families in need. Must pass HEROES Act. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!”

Home alone in Washington, husband in LA, spending the day plotting on the Republicans about how I’m going to kick butt to get another stimulus plan to put food on the table for so many families in need. Must pass HEROES Act. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone! November 26, 2020

Read More: Maxine Waters: Biden win ‘dawn of a new progressive America’

Because Waters is currently the chairwoman of the house financial services committee, she was front and center during the first coronavirus relief talks in March.

“Families must come first. That is why I am proposing a bold fiscal stimulus package and public policy response that will benefit hardworking and vulnerable Americans who may face financial hardship or even eviction or foreclosure as a result of the coronavirus crisis,” Waters said in a statement at the time.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) speaks as Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar testifies before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, on Capitol Hill on October 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/Getty Images)

Waters’ stance seemingly hasn’t changed as she has repeatedly spoken out on social media about the continued need to put everyday Americans first.

Coronavirus relief talks have been held up since the CARES Act first expired on July 31, but according to the Hill, Congress is making some headway.

In May, House Democrats passed the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (Heroes) Act, which was subsequently blocked by the Republican-led senate. They revised the bill against and resubmitted it in October, but it was blocked again by Republicans.

Read More: Maxine Waters on Black Trump voters: ‘I will never forgive them’

On Thursday, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, majority leader of the House of Representatives, and Democrat Charles Schumer, minority leader of the Senate, said that they will use the Heroes Act as a starting point for a new coronavirus relief bill, according to the Hill.

“The Heroes Act, passed in the House, does meet this moment. It doesn’t pick and choose who we’re going to help during the greatest health and economic crisis in decades,” said Schumer.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

