The battle for Senate seats heats up in Georgia

After Georgia turned blue in favor of Joe Biden during the presidential election, attention is now back on the state for the Senate runoff race.

Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are both running as Democrats for Senate in the runoff races on Jan. 5 and are looking to benefit from Biden’s victory in the state, according to Yahoo! News.

Ossoff told Yahoo! News that winning those two seats will be crucial to leverage equal control in the Senate. Republicans currently have 50 seats in the Senate while Democrats have 48.

“Georgia voters recognize that our capacity to enact legislation depends upon winning these two Senate races,” Ossoff said.

The previous day, Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Warnock and Ossoff’s Republican opponents, Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue.

Senator Perdue shouldn't be afraid of debating me again. It can't possibly go as badly for him as last time. — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) November 28, 2020

Trump has announced plans to attend a Dec. 5 rally in Georgia weeks after his refusal to concede to Biden.

Perdue and Loeffler, in their runoff campaigns, have held multiple indoor invents with no social distancing, masks and protocols recommended by public health officials.

Florida Sen. Marcio Rubio was present with Loeffler and hundreds of Republicans at the Cobb County GOP headquarters. In contrast, Warnock and Ossoff have held outdoor and virtual campaigning events.

We the people are going to send @Kloeffler home on January 5th. pic.twitter.com/7HbD4OYNkv — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 27, 2020

“We’ve seen no real national public grieving because it is the kind of death that doesn’t show up in one fell swoop,” Warnock said. “We see no real recognition of what is happening. Meanwhile, we’re having a debate about science. Wearing a mask is somehow a political statement? No, it’s not a political statement. It’s common sense.”

Both Democrats have criticized their Republican opponents for participating in stock trades during the pandemic.

“While you were sheltering in, she was sheltering her investments,” Warnock said.

