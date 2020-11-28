Trump failed to block Biden from winning Pennsylvania again

'Calling an election unfair does not make it so,' said a Trump-appointed judge

On Friday, President Donald Trump’s case to block President-elect Joe Biden from winning Pennsylvania was dismissed in the federal appeals court.

A three-judge panel, one of whom was nominated by Trump, said Trump’s legal team failed to provide proof the election was “stolen.”

“Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so,” Trump-nominated judge Stephanos Bibas wrote in response.

“Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here,” Bibas wrote.

As theGrio previously reported, Biden has been certified as the winner of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, culminating about three weeks of vote counting and a string of failed legal challenges by Trump.

Trump took to Twitter, declaring he is the true winner of Pennsylvania because he believes more than 1 million ballot votes came from no where.

The 1,126,940 votes were created out of thin air. I won Pennsylvania by a lot, perhaps more than anyone will ever know. The Pennsylvania votes were RIGGED. All other swing states also. The world is watching! https://t.co/zmnk34Ny23 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2020

According to Reuters, however, Biden won the state with about 80,000 votes, securing Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes for the former vice president.

Furthermore, the court has shut down Trump’s argument before, saying that “voters, not lawyers, choose the President. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” according to the appeals court opinion.

In addition to failing to flip Pennsylvania in his favor, the president’s campaign and legal team have been unable to convince judges of election irregularities in Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada, Reuters reported.

The closest Trump has been to conceding to Biden was on his announcement on Thursday, saying he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden on Dec. 14.

In total, Biden has 306 electoral votes, including his 20 votes from Pennsylvania. Trump won 232.

