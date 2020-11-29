Actress Laverne Cox was the victim of a hate crime

'We were Just Attacked in Griffith Park. We are fine. Be careful out there,' wrote Cox

Laverne Cox, actress and notable voice in the trans community went live on Instagram on Saturday and delivered the shocking news that she and a friend had been attacked in Los Angeles while they were out for a casual walk.

The post was captioned: “We Were Just Attacked in Griffith Park. We are fine. Be careful out there.”

“Something just happened that was, um, I’m kind of in shock. I’m definitely super triggered. So I’m in shock and I’m triggered,” the Orange Is The New Black actress said, followed by nervous laughter.

She explained that she and a friend went for a socially-distanced walk in Griffith Park in Los Angeles to catch up. She said she was dressed in a hoodie and was wearing a mask, enjoying a relaxed vibe while being somewhat “incognegro.”

Cox said she and her friend happened upon a man who very aggressively asked for the time. After her friend gave the man the time, the man asked: “Guy or girl?” referring to Cox.

The friend, who was male, told the guy to fuck off, which apparently set the guy off. The man began punching and assaulting Cox’s friend. Cox immediately called 911 and in the midst of the call, the assailant took off running.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The Emmy-nominated star revealed that Saturday’s attack wasn’t the first time she was subjected to street harassment, but despite her long history of experiencing this kind of hate, she expressed that it’s something she’ll never get used to.

Nor should she have to.

There was an immediate outpour of support on social media for Ms. Cox from fans and other celebrities.

Director Lee Daniels wrote, “Stay strong beautiful sister.”

Actress Kerry Washington said, “Woman!!!!!! Ugh. I am so sorry. Love you.”

Supermodel and actress Naomi Campbell wrote, “I’m sorry, sending love to you.”

Screenwriter, actress, producer, Lena Waithe wrote, “So sorry this happened.”

