Amber Riley says more women should make first move after sliding in fiancé’s DMs

'They're going to pursue what it is that they want,' said Riley

After actress Amber Riley announced last week that she is engaged to her boyfriend Desean Black, in an interview with XONecole, Riley revealed that she first saw Black on her timeline when she was scrolling through social media. She says she followed him that night.

Later on, she saw another picture and sent him a message on the social media platform. “I literally just said, ‘Hey Desean, how are you?’ in his DMs.”

Riley is now advocating for women to ignore the fear of rejection and be bolder and more confident in pursuing a relationship.

“I wasn’t thirsty and I wasn’t chasing him. I just made myself seen and I made sure that he saw me and it went on from there. In our first conversation, we were talking about science, brains and nerdy shit,” said Riley.

Riley also joined in on the “How it started vs How it’s going” trend by posting a photo of the DM to her Instagram page next to a photo of the couple embracing. She used the hashtag #BigGirlEnergy.

Riley has spoken at length about her qualms with the “body positivity community,” but she has never been shy about her confidence. “My body is mine. I don’t need a community telling me what to do with it. I always have to be 100% real with myself,” the actress told Hello Beautiful.

Riley advised her fans not to be afraid to put yourself out there. “If you put the ball in their court and just let them know they’re interested if that’s the kind of man you want, they’re going to pursue what it is that they want,” she said.

As reported by theGrio, Riley said she once believed she didn’t deserve this type of love, but Black changed her mind.

