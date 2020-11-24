‘Glee’ star Amber Riley announces engagement to trainer Desean Black

Riley says she's finally found someone to give her the love she deserves

A wedding is on the way for Glee star Amber Riley. The multihyphenate talent announced her engagement to Desean Black on social media.

“There was a time when I thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love. I’m looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this. I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black,” Riley wrote on Instagram.

The 34-year-old used the hashtags #BlackLove #HappilyEngaged and #Engaged to commemorate the moment. In the post, the first photo shows the couple in matching attire with Riley smiling into her partner’s face. The second half of the upload is a video where she proudly exclaims “This my husband…with yo fine ass” showing off the ring as he laughs in the background.

The loving sentiments in her engagement post were reciprocated by her future husband in his own social media declaration. Black, shared the same photo and video as his fiancée with is own heartfelt caption.

“Fellas, when a woman looks at you like this, it’s a clear indication that you’re doing the right thing. Now, when she delivers unconditional love that you’ve never experienced, it’s another clear indication that you’ve found the one. Only a fool would let someone as special as this slip away,” he wrote.

“A king will always protect his Queen.”

In more good news for the actress, Riley is set to star in a new musical comedy series. Deadline reports she is slated to headline and co-executive produce the show, Dream, a single-camera comedy in development at NBC. Lisa Muse-Bryant is the showrunner and executive produce as well as Neil Meron who worked with Riley on The Wiz Live. According to the outlet “in Dream, when her son graduates from college, former teen mom Dream Morgan (Riley) turns her life upside down to pursue her dream of becoming a singer.”

