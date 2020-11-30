Ciara gushes about Russell Wilson on 32nd birthday: ‘Anything for you’

R&B singer Ciara shared video of a romantic dinner celebrating the special day with Wilson, her husband.

Loading the player...

Ciara shared a video of a romantic dinner for two she put together to celebrate the 32nd birthday of her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

“Anything for YOU Birthday Boy,” Ciara wrote on Instagram, her scene scanning over the intimate table spread decorated with white flowers and candles as Snoh Aalegra‘s “I Want You Around” played. “Ain’t nothin I wouldn’t do for you! On this day and everyday, it’s my wish for you to feel like the King you are! I love you so much!”

R&B singer Ciara shared a video of a romantic dinner she meticulously planned to celebrate the 32nd birthday of her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

In a sweet comment under his wife’s post, Wilson replied, “My world is better because of you. I love how you love. You are (sic) our babies are my all.”

The couple are parents to three children: A three-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess; a four-month-old son, Win Harrison, and six-year-old Future Zahir, Ciara’s son with rapper Future.

In his own post capturing the day’s magic, Wilson wrote, “An early bday for me at home but everyday feels like I’m brand new because of you. I love you forever baby!”

In a recent interview with People magazine, the couple shared how they are preparing for the Christmas holiday amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“Right now, Russ is knee-deep in football, so during this time of year, we all move around his world. Then when I’m doing a show, I’m always still trying to make sure that I’m factoring in his schedule,” Ciara said. “But it’s a unique time that we’re in, right? I think there is nothing greater than simply spending [the holidays] together.”

Read More: Monica gives touching speech after being honored with Soul Train’s Lady of Soul Award

She noted they are excited to plan Christmas gifts for their children.

“It’s always cute to see their reactions — even with the little things, it doesn’t have to be the biggest gift in the world … So I’m just hoping that we’ll get it right, and I look forward to seeing their reactions on their faces to something that they wanted.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

