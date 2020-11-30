DC detective killed by wife in murder-suicide, authorities say

The bodies of Timothy Eugene Francis and Christina Lynn Francis were found in their Maryland home Friday.

A veteran Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department detective was reportedly shot to death this weekend by his wife, who then killed herself.

The bodies of 50-year-old Timothy Eugene Francis and Christina Lynn Francis, 41, were found in their Waldorf, Maryland home on Friday. They had been married for three years.

Authorities confirmed that the weapon used was a handgun, and there were multiple guns in the home.

“Mourning the tragic loss of our colleague and friend is extremely difficult,” MPD Chief Peter Newsham said in a statement, according to WTOP. “Detective Francis spent two decades protecting the community from violence, and to learn that he was the victim of a homicide is heartbreaking.”

“MPD Det. Timothy Francis was tragically shot and killed in a domestic-related homicide yesterday. The suspect was also found deceased & @CCSOMD is currently investigating this case. Det. Francis had 20 years of service. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family & loved ones,” the official DC Police Department Twitter posted.

A user who identified herself as Det. Francis’s daughter responded: “Daddy I’m so sorry that happened to you. I’m so heartbroken.”

D.C. Police Union tweeted “Tim was one of the best detectives in [the Criminal Investigation Department]. His father was also a detective that worked nearly 45 years for MPD … The MPD has lost a true detective today and he will not soon be replaced.”

According to a Daily Mail report, Christina Francis shared a video of the couple’s wedding to her Facebook page just 12 hours before allegedly killing her husband and herself.

The message, posted after 3 a.m., was littered with misspelled words. “We had 6 years of experience and nmemories (sic) that should have take presence over everything in everything we did but be got lost in petty sh*t you believed was a mistake,” Francis lamented.

A second, nearly-incoherent message followed moments later, a missive about her children.

The bodies of the couple were found after a family member could not reach either of them by phone.

