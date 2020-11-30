Former station chief Darrell Blocker being considered for CIA director: report

Fox News noted Blocker is 'one of the highest-serving persons of color to have served in the clandestine service.'

Loading the player...

President-elect Joe Biden is reportedly considering Darrell Blocker for the role of director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Fox News first reported that Blocker is one of the names being considered, noting that he is “one of the highest-serving persons of color to have served in the clandestine service.”

Darrell Blocker, the chief operating officer for multinational security firm MOSAIC, has his say at the MOSAIC Federation Gala Against Human Slavery last September at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for MOSAIC Federation)

If appointed, Blocker would be the first Black person to serve in the high-ranking position.

Blocker has 30-plus years of experience in the U.S. intelligence community. A frequent ABC News contributor, he specializes in counterterrorism, security and intelligence, with a focus on Africa, Iran and North Korea. He’s served in 10 foreign countries: Italy, Morocco, Nigeria, Okinawa, South Korea, Niger, Senegal, Uganda, Pakistan and Switzerland.

Read More: Biden to name Black woman, Cecilia Rouse, as chair of CEA: report

Blocker was previously the chief of the CIA operational training facility, deputy director of the Counterterrorism Center, chief of Africa Division and chief of station, “the highest honor for his career track,” according to his bio.

He retired from the CIA in 2018 and became the chief operating officer of MOSAIC, an acronym for Multi Operational Security Agency Intelligence Company, and is an executive coach and public speaker.

Read More: Kamala Harris bursts into laughter at possible Trump 2024 run: ‘Please’

He was awarded the Distinguished Career Intelligence Medal upon his retirement.

A Santa Monica resident, Blocker serves on the board of two nonprofit groups: Peace4Kids, a foster care organization, and HumanSlavery.com, which works to end the exploitation of women and youth due to human trafficking.

Read More: Black women to serve on Biden’s all-women communications team

Last year, Blocker told ABC News last year that he often combined his work with his personal passion: Singing.

“My clandestine activities were enhanced by being viewed as a singer,” he said, “because who would ever think that one could be both?”

Blocker maintains that both his day job and his lifelong passion have a lot of similarities.

“They’re both very intimate … intimate in the sense that, if you are truly paying attention and listening to whoever is sitting across from you, they will know it,” he said, “and they will know that you’re sincere.”

Read More: Activist creates the JustUs app to revolutionize peaceful protests

Former National Security Adviser Tom Donilon and former Acting CIA Director Michael Morrell are also reportedly being considered to lead the organization.

Gina Haspel, the current head of the CIA, is out of favor with President Donald Trump‘s administration. Word has it he has publicly considered firing her during the lame-duck session before Biden’s inauguration.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

