Nicole Kidman responds to Travis Scott after rapper questions HBO’s ‘Undoing’

Turns out the 'Astroworld' rapper is one of the many celebrity fans of HBO's 'The Undoing.'

Now we know what Travis Scott was tuned into on Sunday nights.

The finale of HBO’s limited series, The Undoing aired last night and it has fans talking, even celebrity ones. Scott and Kerry Washington came together to show their support when the star of the series, Nicole Kidman, logged on to social media to respond to the chatter around the show.

The six-episode series follows psychologist Grace Fraser and her husband, pediatric oncologist Jonathan (Hugh Grant) after their seemingly perfect New York City lives are turned upside down when Grace learns her husband had an affair and his lover, Elena (Matilda DeAngelis) then comes up dead.

Over the weekend Scott tweeted, “I can’t be the only one waiting for the last episode of the undoing,” summoning a reply from none other than Grace Fraser herself (played by Kidman). She followed up with, “Who do you think did it?, ” per People.

I can’t be the only one waiting for the last episode of the undoing November 28, 2020

Washington chimed in to add, “My mom made us each write down who we think the killer is on a piece of paper and has locked it away until after the finale!!!!” to which Kidman replied, “Love your Mom’s idea,” per People.

My mom made us each write down who we think the killer is on a piece of paper and has locked it away until after the finale!!!! — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 28, 2020

It appears Insecure creator and star Issa Rae is also a fan, tweeting, “THE UNDOING is the perfect Thanksgiving binge. I love white mess.”

THE UNDOING is the perfect Thanksgiving binge. I love white mess. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) November 28, 2020

The show is based on the 2014 novel, You Should Have Known. And according to Kidman, the show is very intentional in its choices, all the way down to wardrobe and the green coat she is known for wearing.

She says, “I’m in the coat and then the coat became a part of me. That’s what a filmmaker does,” said Kidman about director Susanne Bier in Entertainment Weekly. “They choose visually how to express things, and the coat is iconic. In a way, it is the through-line of the whole series. It protects me but it’s also my identity. It’s got so many layers to it. It’s my barrier and my shield from the world, but it also envelops me. It’s interesting how [Susanne] uses that.”

