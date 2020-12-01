Obama says he was briefed on UFOs as president but can’t reveal details

'Certainly asked about it,' said Obama to Colbert.

Considering all the country has gone through in 2020, the idea of UFOs doesn’t seem as shocking as it once did.

During a sit-down with Stephen Colbert, former President Barack Obama divulged to the host that not only did the topic of UFOs come up while he was in the White House, but he was also briefed on it. On Monday, he informed Colbert he requested information about life on other planets.

“Certainly asked about it,” said Obama to Colbert. The Late Show host responded, “And?”

The 44th President replied, “Can’t tell you,” with a slight smile. “Sorry.”

Colbert joked that Obama implied that life on other planets must be true because he didn’t flat out deny the idea that UFOs exist.

“All right, I’ll take that as a ‘yes,’” said Colbert. “Because if there were none, you’d say there was none. You just played your hand. I thought you were a poker player. You just 100 percent showed your river card.”

Obama simply replied, “Feel free to think that.”

The A Promised Land author is currently on tour promoting his book that sold 1,710,443 units in the U.S. and Canada, per Penguin Random House.

As previously reported by theGrio, the 44th president has had the most anticipated book launch in the print industry. Obama’s memoir chronicles his two terms in the White House and about 3.4 million hardcover copies were printed.

According to The Chicago Sun-Times, in the 768-page book, Obama reflects on his decision to pick Joe Biden as his Vice President, the time he spent with Jeremiah Wright, police and race relations, and his relationship with Rahm Emanuel.

The book offers insight behind Obama’s legislative efforts such as the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare) and the failed Climate Bill, Time Magazine reports.

Additional reporting by Christian Spencer.

