Georgia election official speaks out about violence, slams Trump for inaction

'It has all gone too far,' Gabriel Sterling boomed, addressing President Trump directly. 'It has to stop.'

Gabriel Sterling, a voting systems manager for the state of Georgia, blasted President Donald Trump and other top Congressional Republicans for rhetoric that is inspiring violence in the state.

In a press conference Tuesday at the Georgia Capitol, Sterling angrily spoke directly to Trump.

Gabriel Sterling, voting systems manager for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, answers questions during a Nov. 6 press conference on the status of ballot counting in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

“It has all gone too far,” Sterling boomed. “It has to stop.”

“Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language,” he said. “Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions … Stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence.”

Outraged Georgia election official decries threatening rhetoric against election staff: "Mr. President…senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop! We need you to step up—and if you're going to take a position of leadership, show some." pic.twitter.com/48hxIJn33k — ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2020

Sterling said the “last straw” for him was when a 20-year-old technician for Dominion Voting Systems was targeted by far-right social media users. He said people called for the young man to be imprisoned, tortured or executed.

“This kid took a job,” Sterling told assembled media outlets, his voice growing louder. “He just took a job. And it’s just wrong. I can’t begin to explain the level of anger I have right now over this. Every American, every Georgian, Republican or Democrat alike, should have the same level of anger.”

This right here is leadership. This is standing up for your people. This is calling it like you see it. This is courage. Be like @GabrielSterling https://t.co/Vo4Nhrxb6h — Chris Krebs (@C_C_Krebs) December 2, 2020

Sterling’s emotional comments were widely commended on social media, even gaining attention on Twitter from former CISA director Christopher Krebs, who Trump fired last month for countering his claims that election fraud had marred the Nov. 3 results.

“This right here is leadership,” Krebs tweeted. “This is standing up for your people. This is calling it like you see it. This is courage.”

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said they condemn threats or violence while also shedding doubts on if those threats occurred with the caveat “if that has happened.” He said the campaign is still “focused on ensuring that all legal votes are counted and all illegal votes are not.”

The 2020 election ended nearly one month ago, but Georgia is still in the spotlight due to January’s high-profile runoff there between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock and Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff. Party control of the Senate hinges on its results.

In a direct response to Sterling’s plea for a change in rhetoric, Trump tweeted, “Rigged Election. Show signatures and envelopes. Expose the massive voter fraud in Georgia. What is Secretary of State and @BrianKempGA afraid of. They know what we’ll find!!!”

