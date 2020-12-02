Marsai Martin makes history as youngest Hollywood executive producer

Marsai Martin is officially awarded a Guinness World Record for her 2019 film 'Little' which she executive produced at age 14.

Marsai Martin added a new award to her growing list of accolades.

The teenage talent was officially named the Guinness World Records holder for youngest Hollywood executive producer for her breakout film Little (2019) which starred herself, Issa Rae, and Regina Hall. Martin will star in the 2021 edition of the annually released book according to the Guinness Instagram post.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Marsai Martin attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

“To be able to create a film, to star in it and be with your favorite stars, and actually seeing that entire experience was so amazing,” she remarked in the presentation video on Monday. “It feels crazy, honestly. A world record? That’s insane.”

Although she is now 16, Martin was only 14-years-old when she executive produced the film. HotNewHipHop reported Little debuted at no. 2 earning $15.4 million across 2,667 locations nationwide opening weekend.

During a recent interview where the actress covered ESSENCE Girls United, she shared her thoughts as she proceeded to pitch the film to Will Packer, Kenya Barris, and others.

“Honestly, when I pitched the film, I thought about it as a whole bunch of dudes sitting around a table talking about our projects and what we have in our heads,” the actress said.

She continued to attribute her own uniqueness to her success.

“I’m always myself,” she says. “I’m in the space I’m in right now because I was just always unapologetically myself.”

theGrio reported in September that Martin is set to develop an unscripted series titled Baddies which focuses on trailblazing Black women. The project is in collaboration with ITV America’s Sirens Media.

“Black women have always contributed to American culture,” said Martin in a statement to according to the report. “They’ve just never gotten the recognition. This show is a fun way of letting people know how dope we are.”

“Our team continues to be blown away by Marsai on multiple levels,” said Sirens president Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh.

“She’s a creative force of nature and an important voice in our culture, and aside from her obvious talents on camera, is a very deft and thoughtful executive behind the scenes. We’re proud to partner with her and Genius on this series that will shed light on vital stories in imaginative and unexpected fashion.”

