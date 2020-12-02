Larsa Pippen’s son, Scotty Pippen Jr., responds to Beasley dating rumors

The Vanderbilt baller is trying to focus on his own life, not the drama surrounding his famous parents

Vanderbilt baller Scotty Pippen Jr. logged online to comment on the rumors swirling that his mother, Larsa Pippen is dating Minnesota Timberwolves guard, Malik Beasley, but his reaction may surprise you.

Pippen Jr., 20, is the oldest son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, 55, and his estranged wife, Larsa, 46. Many were shocked to learn Larsa is allegedly dating, Beasley, 24, who is also married, when a photo of the two recently surfaced.

Despite the publicity around his parents, Pippen Jr. says his mind is on other things, per TMZ.

I feel bad for Scotty Pippen Jr. honestly.



That young man has to deal with this every other week.



Enough is enough. — Colb (@___Colb___) December 1, 2020

“Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here,” he wrote on Twitter.

Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here.🤞 — Scotty Pippen Jr (@spippenjr) December 1, 2020

On Nov.23 a photo of the Beasley and Larsa strolling through Miami holding hands surfaced on social media. Though both Pippens have filed for divorce, in both 2016 and 2018, it appears the two have not yet officially divorce. Beasley, though, is married and the photos took his wife, Montana Yao by surprise as well. She headed to Instagram to write,

“Wow… I don’t even know this man… this is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.” The two share a child.

Larsa has yet to comment but the former friend to Kim Kardashian is not afraid to speak her mind. During an interview with Hollywood Raw she said Kanye West is the reason the two ladies are no longer friends.

“[Kanye] used to call me at four, five, and six o’clock in the morning,” she told the outlet per Entertainment Tonight. “I was the person that would take his calls when he wanted to rant. I would listen to him. I would be like, ‘I love you, you’re the best, things will get better.’ I was his go-to person to call when he wasn’t happy with X, Y, and Z. … Maybe because I blocked him on my phone because I couldn’t bear taking his calls anymore. I can’t, I’m drained.

So, I blocked him on my phone. Obviously, that really upset him. So, he turned that into, ‘Oh, she’s this and she’s that.’ [The Kardashians] all started to ride his wave. If you’re that easily swayed like the wind then do I really give a fuck? Should I give a fuck? I don’t know. Was I hurt by it? Yes. But at the same time, I’m like, I’ve done nothing. I’ve never done one thing. I’ve been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them.”

In the meantime, it appears Beasley has other issues, if this report is true, which alleges that he also has a side chick who was asked to sign a “side chick” contract.

3rd Woman Comes Forward & Says T-Wolves Malik Beasley Was Cheating on His Wife & Larsa Pippen With Her; Present Receipts from Flyouts, Him Paying Her & Her Mom's Bills and a Side Chick Contract He Sent Her to Sign (DMs-Emails-Flyout Details) https://t.co/C1Rzmn8xkw pic.twitter.com/qTW8N1rJUt — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) December 2, 2020

