Ciara, Russell Wilson launch new fashion house, The House of LR&C

The company was founded with the intention of 'democratizing fashion' by making what has historically been an exclusive industry more accessible to younger consumers

It looks like Ciara and hubby Russell Wilson are yet again expanding their ever-growing empire, this time launching a new fashion house called ‘The House of LR&C.’

According to Forbes, the new venture officially launched Tuesday, is named for “love, respect, and care,” as well as “love, Russell and Ciara.” Wilson, his Grammy award-winning wife and former Lululemon CEO Christine Day co-founded the company with the intention of “democratizing fashion” by making what has historically been an exclusive industry more accessible to everyone, including young consumers.

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Read More: Pharrell Williams launches Black Ambition initiative for Black and Latino entrepreneurs

“Being a brand that can speak to the consumer is really important in times like this,” says Day, a veteran of the retail industry who met the couple back in 2014. “I took over Lululemon at the point of a financial crisis and had to find a way to resonate with consumers and as a result, we were one of the best stories during that time period. So a recession doesn’t scare me if you have the right story and right time.”

Of his decision 18-months ago to go into business with Day, Wilson explains, “As it hit us with everything going on in America, it was critical for us as two African American business owners to really make a difference and be forward thinkers and leaders—not just in sports and music, but also in fashion and the things we really generally care and also wear.”

“We’re living in a different time when people want to be heard,” says Ciara. “People are being way more vocal and expressive in this environment, and really finding their true selves by how they express what they get involved with.”

How I’m feeling about announcing The House of LR&C. @thehouseoflrc Aye 😎 pic.twitter.com/eGdMKRFU0e — Ciara (@ciara) December 2, 2020

Read More: Ciara, Russell Wilson funding new Seattle charter school with $1.75 million donation

Before launching, the team carefully organized a research community of more than 500 participants, all of whom belong to The House of LR&C’s target demographic: Gen-Z.

Forbes notes that Gen-Z, which currently represents a whopping 20 percent (over 67 million) of the U.S. population, also has the distinction of being the most racially and ethnically diverse generation yet.

According to the 2019 Porter Novelli/Cone Gen Z Purpose Study, 90% believe companies must act to help social and environmental issues and 75% say they would research to see if companies are being honest when they take stands on issues.

The House of LR&C has vowed to deliver on the United Nation’s social and environmental sustainability goals as well as donate 3% of every purchase to Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to children’s education and health, as well as fighting poverty.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Share

