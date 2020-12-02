Tory Lanez says fans ‘didn’t cancel s–t’ after year-end streaming numbers released

The Toronto musician claims despite allegations in the Megan The Stallion shooting incident, he still has loyal fans

As music streaming platforms rolled-out their end-of-the-year digital activations for users to quantify their listening habits, Tory Lanez used the opportunity to declare himself cancel-proof.

As theGrio reported in November, the Canadian singer, legal name Daystar Peterson, has yet to make an in-person appearance on weapons and assault charges in California. He pleaded not guilty to shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion who rapped about the incident on “Shots Fired,” the opening track on her debut album Good News. He is charged with a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Despite the violent accusations, many still stream the “Jerry Sprunger” singer. He boasted on Twitter about playlists featuring his name.

“Lmao some of y’all going thru your minutes on playlist and realizing u didn’t really cancel shit,” he wrote. Fans responded with screenshots of their various top-streamed artists and songs as proof of their continued support for Lanez.

Although his social media following may show their support, the 28-year-old did not make any appearances in Spotify’s global top streamed artists. Two Canadian artists are present, and neither is Lanez. Of the platform’s reported 286 million monthly active users, Bad Bunny took the top spot, according to Spotify, with more than 8.3B streams. Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD, and The Weeknd fill the remaining four of the top spots.

According to Spotify, The Weeknd also claimed the most-streamed song of the year with his hit record “Blinding Lights,” garnering almost 1.6 B streams and the second most-streamed album following Bad Bunny. The singer recently spoke out against being shut out of the upcoming 63rd annual Grammy Awards despite a wildly successful year. As theGrio reported, Grammy chief Harvey Mason Jr. denied The Weeknd’s allegations of corruption.

“I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration. We were thrilled when we found out he would be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl and we would have loved to have him also perform on the Grammy stage the weekend before,” he said, according to the report.

As for Lanez, he has a different system to face off against this winter. His next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20 and if convicted, he faces up to 22 years and 8 months behind bars.

