California boy, 11, dies by suicide during virtual class, authorities say

The 11-year-old student was home alone with his sister attending school virtually when she heard a gunshot on Wednesday.

A young boy tragically took his own life while attending virtual school in Woodbridge, California.

The 11-year-old student was home alone with his sister attending school virtually when she heard a gunshot on Wednesday. The girl discovered her brother with a gunshot wound to the head.

She alerted her Zoom class of what had just happened and ran out screaming for help from neighbors, per NBC affiliate KCRA.

“The sister [came] here, banging on the door,” said a neighbor. “That little boy was one the nicest little boys you’ll ever want to know. He was special. Easygoing. He was the type of person who would never hurt anybody. Soft-spoken, with a beautiful smile.”

Around 11 a.m., the boy was taken to a hospital close but ultimately passed away from his injuries. His parents were near his side, per Recordnet.com.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office involved in the case offered kind words by saying, “Our thoughts are with the family and all those affected by this tragic event.”

A spokesperson with Lodi Unified School District confirmed the incident happened during his virtual class.

Bloomberg Best of the Year 2020: A student raises his hand while attending an online class from home in Miami, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The superintendent, Cathy Nichols-Washer, sent out a letter about the tragic event and offered counseling services to students and staff.

“Our thoughts are with the family affected by this terrible tragedy,” per the letter read. “We also offer our condolences to the Woodbridge Elementary community.”

The mayor of Stockton Michael Tubbs, also issued a statement per People.

My heart goes out to the family, classmates @lodiusd and the wider community. During this time, we have to check in on each other and our children, and know that community is the antidote to crisis. We have to prioritize our children as we persist through this pandemic. — Michael Tubbs (@MichaelDTubbs) December 3, 2020

“During this time, we have to check in on each other and our children, and know that community is the antidote to crisis,” he wrote to social media. “We have to prioritize our children as we persist through this pandemic.”

The boy’s death is being investigated as a suicide.

