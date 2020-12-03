Michigan mom with COVID-19 placed in coma after giving birth to twins

A Michigan mother has been put in a medically-induced coma after experiencing “severe damage” caused by COVID-19.

Jasmine Logan, 31, was hospitalized after contracting the virus while pregnant with her second set of twins, who were delivered prematurely so Logan could fight COVID-19.

A portrait of the Logan family, helmed by parents Steven and Jasmine, from the GoFundMe page set up to help pay for Jasmine’s care.

“They were hoping by doing this, it would give her lungs the capacity they need to breathe and give her antibiotics and steroids they couldn’t give because she was pregnant,” her husband, Steven, told WJBK.

In a GoFundMe post, Steven Logan wrote that his wife contracted pneumonia in both lungs.

“None of the other breathing methods were effective. Her lungs were so badly damaged that to simply breathe put too much stress on her heart and lungs which caused heart failure along with a host of many other medical complications,” he writes, listing kidney failure, liver failure and blood clots.

“This thing has completely crippled her,” he told the station, noting that before contracting the virus, Jasmine had no preexisting conditions.

His wife “will have a long and tumultuous road to recovery,” he wrote on GoFundMe, “and possibly have life-lasting complications.”

Steven Logan is raising funds to assist with life needs and medical expenses because he’s been unable to work as a long-haul truck driver due to Jasmine’s condition. He has been home caring for their children.

The couple had three children — a six-year-old and two-year-old twins — when their newborn twins were delivered on Nov. 17.

All three of the couple’s older children also tested positive for coronavirus. Their diagnosis has made it hard for other relatives to assist with caring for them.

“I work extremely hard to provide for my family and have never had to ask for financial assistance,” shared Steven Logan. “Yet as hard as it is for everyone right now who is affected by this terrible plague, any donations spared would be most appreciated!”

