Megan Thee Stallion first woman with 3 streaming No. 1 songs in one year

The hip-hop star is now considered by many to be the best female artist of the year

Megan Thee Stallion is the first woman to have three of her songs reach No. 1 on Billboard’s streaming chart in 2020.

Thanks to the success of her track “Body,” which was embraced by TikTok and Instagram users, the hip-hop star is now considered by many to be the best female artist of the year.

Billboard’s Streaming chart is a weekly list of songs by Billboard magazine that counts how many times a track was played on radio, on-demand, and videos on leading online music services.

Megan Thee Stallion has made history with her three #1 streaming songs, a first for a female rapper.

According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, from Nov. 20 to 26, “Body” had 22.5 million U.S. streams in its weekly rotation. Her other two tracks, “Savage,” featuring Beyonce, and Cardi B’s “WAP,” were also No.1 bangers throughout May and August, respectively.

Over the past seven years of Billboard’s Streaming Songs category, Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, is tied at fifth among her peers: Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Juice WRLD, Lil Baby, Miley Cyrus, and Drake, have nine most streamed No 1 songs.

Despite getting shot in her feet in July by rumored lover Tory Lanez, and having a public fallout with her former best friend Kelsey Nicole, Megan Thee Stallion appears to still have won big this year.

As theGrio previously reported, her first studio album, “Good News,” sold more than 100,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. Additionally, her new Fashion Nova collection has surpassed the sales of Cardi B’s previous Spring 2019 clothing line with the brand.

“Good News” debuted at second place on the Billboard char, losing to a new album from BTS’s “BE” (Bangtan Sonyeondan, a South Korean boy band).

