Megan Thee Stallion has always been ‘that’ girl and it shows on ‘Good News’

She has no problem reminding men she is a privilege and encourages her legions of 'Hotties' to follow suit.

On Nov. 19, hip-hop enthusiasts around the globe flocked to their respective social media platforms for one of the most-streamed Verzuz battles yet. Fans tuned in to watch rivals Gucci Mane and Young Jeezy battle it out, hit for hit. But just around midnight, as the excitement began to die down, Megan Thee Stallion reignited the internet’s flame with the release of her debut album, Good News.

Despite the Houston Hottie’s tumultuous year, the rapper delivers an energetic, bold, and distinctive body of work on Good News. When the beat of the intro drops, Meg wastes no time getting to the point. She kicks off the 17-track album with the diss track, “Shots Fired.”

Her words sprawl across The Notorious B.I.G. infamous “Who Shot Ya” beat, effortlessly tackling the incident that allegedly led to her being shot by Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. She starts off the album strong with lyrics like,

“Imagine n****s lyin’ ’bout shootin’ a real bitch (Huh?)/ Just to save face for rapper n****s you chill with.”

The story surrounding the shooting is still unclear and raises many questions about the involvement of characters such as Kylie Jenner and Megan’s former BFF Kelsey Nicole. While many assumed they would receive further details on the album, Megan leaves the story there and moves on; she has other topics to address.

With the help of Webbie‘s 2005 track, “Bad B**ch,” Meg proudly speaks on the special maintenance and attention required to keep up with the baddest women through the bounce hit, “Sugar Baby.” She has no problem reminding men she is a privilege and encourages her legions of “Hotties” to follow suit.

She raps, “Buy me everything in my cart if you my boyfriend/Invest in this p***y, boy, support Black business.”

Throughout Good News, Megan drips sauce composed of aplomb and cockiness. Many new artists struggle to find the confidence that she has donned as armor since day one. In 2016, a baby-faced Meg was rocking it steady and dipping it low to her own track “Like A Stallion” which samples Ginuwine‘s “Pony”. She spits with authority,

“B***h, it’s money-making Megan better known as “Thee Stallion”/Hanging round your daddy neck just like a damn medallion.”

There’s no denying that Megan has always been a hit maker when it comes to her slicks lyrics and bedroom bangers. It came as a surprise to many when she started singing on the synth-pop ballad, “Don’t Rock Me to Sleep”. We were finally getting a glimpse at a girl who seeks validation and genuine love like the rest of us.

Overall, most of the album serves as one long note of fun party hits, which many expected. However, considering all that she’s been through, fans had high hopes for a more vulnerable project. Hopefully she’ll let us in with the next one.

