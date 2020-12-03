Rep. Beatty elected Congressional Black Caucus Chair

Rep. Joyce Beatty will lead the Congressional Black Caucus as it celebrates its 50th anniversary next year

U.S. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty of Ohio has been elected the 27th Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

The powerful CBC will be celebrating it’s 50th anniversary in 2021 and voted on Thursday to have Beatty lead them. Beatty represents Ohio’s 3rd District which includes Columbus and has been vice-chair of the CBC since November 2018.

(Credit: Rep. Joyce Beatty)

Beatty has vowed that she will lead the ‘Conscience of Congress’ in the 117th Congress.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to be voted by my peers to lead the Congressional Black Caucus in the 117th Congress. Right now, our nation is facing three pandemics that have disproportionately impacted the lives of Black Americans: COVID-19, economic turmoil, and social injustice,” she said in a statement.

“As Chair, I will work with the Biden Administration, House and Senate Leadership, as well as my congressional colleagues, to defeat the pandemic and ensure better days lie ahead for all of us. Moreover, I will use my voice to address enduring economic and health disparities and fight to break the chains of systemic racism that have held back the Black community for far too long.”

Beatty added that her mission also included not only preserving the legacy of the CBC but adding to it.

It is the honor of a lifetime to be elected @TheBlackCaucus Chair!



Together—standing on the shoulders of the 13 CBC founders—we will continue to fight for our families, fight for our communities, and fight for justice for all. https://t.co/RCFPLWWYT1 — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) December 3, 2020

“I will do everything in my power to build upon our previous successes, work to create racial wealth equity and sustainability, increase access to affordable healthcare, housing and education, reform our criminal justice system, and clean up our environment,” she said.

“Together—standing on the shoulders of the 13 CBC founders—we will continue to fight for our families, fight for our communities, and fight for justice for all.”

Last month, Beatty exclusively told theGrio that being a Black woman would make her tenue more impactful not only in the CBC but within the walls of Congress.

“It allows me to have an opportunity to have a Black woman in the room when we talk about leadership and the direction not only of this Congress, but of this country,” she stated.

